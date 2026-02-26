Ramayan’s Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia’s daughter gets married

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Veteran actress Dipika Chikhlia, best known for essaying the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic television series Ramayan, has shared heartwarming glimpses from her daughter Juhi’s wedding ceremony on her social media account.

The actress took to her social media stories to post en number of pictures and videos capturing intimate and joyous moments from the celebrations.

The pictures show Dipika’s daughter Juhi dressed as a radiant bride in a heavily embroidered golden lehenga paired with traditional jewellery, including a maang tikka, choker necklace and bangles.

In one of the pictures, Juhi and her groom are seen smiling brightly as they walk hand in hand during the varmala ceremony. Guests are seen showering them with flower petals.

Another picture shared by Dipika, features her daughter as the bride posing gracefully, with a caption that read, “The prettiest bride.” Dipika also reshared a congratulatory post that read, “Congratulations on the upgrade to 2.0.”

Earlier, Juhi had shared visuals from her pre-wedding rituals show where she was seen seated in a traditional red saree with floral garlands around her neck, holding coconuts as part of the ceremony. Her family members were seen placing their hands together over a ceremonial kalash during a puja ritual.

At the wedding, Dipika herself looked elegant in a gold saree with a maroon velvet shawl and traditional jewellery.

For the uninitiated, Dipika Chikhlia rose to humongous fame with her portrayal of Goddess Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. The show first aired in 1987 and ran until 1988 on Doordarshan.

The mythological series, written and directed by Ramanand Sagar, became a cultural phenomenon across the country. Actor Arun Govil played Lord Ram, Dipika Chikhlia essayed Sita, Sunil Lahri portrayed Lakshman, and late actor Dara Singh appeared as Hanuman.

The show’s impact was so immense and intense that audiences began associating the actors with the divine characters they portrayed in true sense.

During the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, the rerun of the Ramayan series on national television once again garnered massive viewership.

--IANS

rd/