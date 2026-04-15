Trinamool treats Indians as outsiders, seeks belonging among infiltrators: Smriti Irani (IANS Exclusive)

Kolkata, April 15 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress. Ahead of the April 23 and 29 Assembly elections in West Bengal, the BJP leader accused the party of treating Indians as "outsiders" while trying to find a sense of “belongingness” among illegal infiltrators.

Speaking to IANS, Irani reacted to West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee labelling the BJP as “outsiders” in the state.

She said: "Why is it that the Trinamool considers an Indian as an outsider and tries to find a sense of belongingness among illegal infiltrators?"

Further, she accused the Trinamool Congress of harming the integrity of the electoral process.

"The Indian Constitution has ensured an institutional framework for the election process. However, the Trinamool’s goons are repeatedly attacking this system, and the way Trinamool Congress leaders are making sarcastic remarks is a clear attempt to undermine the dignity of the Election Commission," she said.

Smriti Irani urged that every Indian voter “should oppose this”.

The former Union Minister, however, appreciated the efforts of the Election Commission in conducting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across the country.

She said: "Bharatiya Janata Party workers and leaders have witnessed the implementation of the SIR process across the country. The Election Commission has established this entire process in a fearless and transparent manner.”

“Considering the volume of voters in the country, I think we should appreciate the efforts of the Election Commission. They have only one goal -- that the voters’ list should not contain the name of any illegal infiltrator. There should be no duplication of voters. Isn’t this the resolution of every Indian?” she asserted.

On the Trinamool Congress not extending its support to the Women's Reservation Bill, Irani alleged that the party is always "against women's respect".

"Why does one even expect the Trinamool Congress to support wherever women are prioritised, whether in politics, economically or socially? In fact, the Trinamool Congress will always oppose issues related to the dignity and respect of women. It is their history,” she said.

Urging people in West Bengal to vote for the BJP, she said: "Every citizen in West Bengal, irrespective of the religion, caste or community he or she belongs to, has seen the environment of fear and corruption established by the Trinamool. That is why BJP workers are requesting voters, 'fear out, trust in, vote for BJP'.”

--IANS

cg/pgh