Tridha Chaudhary reveals which Bollywood star she would love to work with

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Actress Tridha Choudhury revealed the one Bollywood actor she would love to work with.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the 'Aashram' actress revealed that she is a big admirer of Ranveer Singh and hence would love to share screen with the 'Dhurandhar' actor.

Tridha was asked, "If you are offered a large-scale historical or mythological film in the future, what kind of role would excite you the most?"

Responding to the question, she expressed her desire to be a part of the cinematic adaptation of the Shiva Trilogy by Amish Tripathi.

For those who do not know, Ranveer has acquired the rights to the trilogy.

"I recently heard that Ranveer Singh has acquired the rights to the Shiva Trilogy by Amish Tripathi. I would absolutely love to work with Ranveer Singh because I am a huge fan of both Lord Shiva and Ranveer himself. I have read the Shiva Trilogy, and being a part of a mythological film like that would be a dream for me," the 'Bandish Bandits' actress shared.

Tridha further shared that for her, critical acclaim is more important than the look of her character.

"For me, critical acclaim matters more than glamour because no matter how glamorous you look, if you fail to justify your character, the performance ultimately falls flat," she explained.

Work-wise, Tridha was recently seen essaying a crucial role in Sanjay Dutt-fronted "Aakhri Sawal". When asked if the drama acts as a social mirror for the audience, Tridha pointed out that "Aakhri Sawal" is not made for entertainment alone.

"It carries a strong social message. A lot has happened in history that people often try to bury or avoid discussing", she added.

She said, "My responsibility was to portray my character honestly, and I believe I have done my best. Many people have contributed to making this story meaningful."

"Of course, some viewers have called the film propaganda or said it attempts to clean the image of certain organizations like the RSS. But I feel that whenever a film is made around any ideology, organization, or belief system, people will naturally have divided opinions because everyone’s ideology is different," concluded Tridha.

--IANS

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