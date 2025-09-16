September 16, 2025 10:13 PM हिंदी

Divya Bharti pulled a prank on upcoming actor on the sets of 'Vishwatma', reveals Sonam

'Tridev' actress Sonam remembers Divya Bharti, sheds light on their prank

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actress Sonam, who is known for ‘Tridev’ and ‘Vishwatma’, is taking a walk down the memory lane. On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a throwback picture of herself with the late actress Divya Bharti.

In the picture, the two can be seen dressed to the nines. She also penned a long note in the caption, as she spoke about her friendship with the late actress, and called her a once in a lifetime star.

She wrote, "This was the first time I met Divya on the mahurat of Viswaatma but this was the first and the last time we stood like two good well behaved girls. On the sets of Vishwaatma, we had a blast shooting in Mumbai & all across Africa".

She also shared an incident when both of them pulled a prank on an upcoming star back then. However, she refrained from taking any names considering that actor is a huge superstar now.

She further mentioned, "I remember one incident very clearly because it's impossible to forget, when Divya & I were sharing a makeup room in filmcity. Just outside our room there was an upcoming actor shooting for his first movie. (He is a huge star now. Sorry can't take his name) Nonetheless our naughtiness knew no limits, so we would go quietly look at him and laugh loudly on his face and run back to our makeup room. We must have repeated this for over 10 times and laughed so much until our stomach started hurting and tears were flowing down our cheeks. There comes once a star in a lifetime who leaves a mark for eternity. That star was, is and will always be Divya Bharti".

"I know for sure wherever she is, she is smiling brighter than ever, just like a true star she was and will always be. I do hope this post makes millions of her fans happy in India & across the globe", she added.

--IANS

aa/

