Four dead in Georgia domestic shooting; Indian Consulate expresses grief

Atlanta, Jan 24 (IANS) The Consulate General of India in Atlanta has expressed deep sorrow over a tragic shooting incident in Georgia that claimed the lives of four adults, including an Indian national, and has assured full assistance to the bereaved family.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Consulate said: “We are deeply grieved by a tragic shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute, in which an Indian national was among the victims. The alleged shooter has been arrested, and all possible assistance is being extended to the bereaved family.”

The statement came as Gwinnett County Police continued investigating a deadly domestic shooting that occurred early on Friday morning in a Lawrenceville-area neighbourhood.

According to authorities, officers responded to a “shots fired” call at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 1,000 block of Brook Ivy Court. Upon arrival, police discovered four adults inside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds. All four victims of Indian origin were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators stated that the incident was of a domestic nature. Police revealed that three young children were inside the home when the shooting began. In a remarkable act of presence of mind, the children hid together inside a closet to protect themselves. One of the children managed to call 911, providing critical information that enabled officers to reach the scene within minutes.

Due to the swift response, officers arrived while the suspect’s vehicle was still parked in the driveway. Fearing that the shooter might still be in the area, police deployed K-9 units to conduct a search. A police dog later tracked the suspect to a nearby woodline, where he was taken into custody without incident, according to authorities.

The children were not injured during the incident and were later released into the care of a family member.

On Friday afternoon, Gwinnett County Police identified the suspect as Vijay Kumar, 51, of Atlanta. He has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of felony murder, four counts of malice murder, one count of cruelty to children in the first degree, and two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.

Police identified the victims as Kumar’s wife, Meemu Dogra, 43, of Atlanta; Gourav Kumar, 33; Nidhi Chander, 37; and Harish Chander, 38, all residents of Lawrenceville.

Investigators said an argument reportedly began between Dogra and Kumar at their home in Atlanta. The couple then traveled to the Brook Ivy Court residence with their 12-year-old child, where the fatal shooting later occurred.

The investigation remains ongoing.

--IANS

rs/rad