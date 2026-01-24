Adarsh Gourav: Films like ‘Tu Yaa Main’ aren’t just performances, they’re experiences

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) BAFTA nominated actor Adarsh Gourav, known for consciously aligning himself with high-concept, idea-driven storytelling across Indian and international platforms, says that films like ‘Tu Yaa Main’ aren’t just performances, they’re experiences.

His upcoming projects further reinforce this creative direction. Adarsh will soon be seen in a survival creature film titled Tu Yaa Main produced by Anand L Rai, directed by Bejoy Nambiar and co-starring Shanaya Kapoor.

Reflecting on this inclination towards high-concept cinema, Adarsh shared, “I’ve always been excited by stories that are driven by strong ideas and distinct worlds. High-concept films allow you to explore scale, imagination, and emotion at the same time.”

“Whether it’s working on global shows or Indian films with unconventional narratives, what draws me in is the clarity of thought behind the script and the opportunity to explore something new as an actor.”

The actor said that what he enjoys the most about the phase he is in right now is the chance to collaborate on “projects that are experimenting with form, genre, and storytelling.”

He added: “Films like Tu Yaa Main aren’t just performances, they’re experiences. They push you to evolve, to think differently, and to approach acting with a fresh perspective. That kind of creative growth is very exciting for me.”

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow, along with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited. Rooted in today’s creator-driven culture, the film offers a fresh, youthful take on love and survival, and is set for release on 13 February 2026.

Talking about Adarsh Gourav, he is known for his work across film, television, and digital platforms. He trained in Hindustani classical music before transitioning fully into acting. He began his career as a child artiste, appearing in films such as ‘My Name Is Khan’, where he played a younger version of Shah Rukh Khan’s character.

He gained wider recognition with his role in the Prime Video series ‘Made in Heaven’, portraying Balram Menon, which showcased his ability to handle layered, contemporary characters. His international breakthrough came with ‘The White Tiger’, in which he played the lead role of Balram Halwai.

The performance earned him critical acclaim globally and a nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama at the Golden Globe Awards, making him one of the few Indian actors to receive that recognition. He has also acted in international productions, including ‘Extrapolations’, an Apple TV+ series. Gourav is regarded for his grounded performances and consistent choice of character-driven roles.

--IANS

dc/