Tribal freedom fighters to shine in Chhattisgarh's R-Day tableau

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) Chhattisgarh's Republic Day Parade tableau will showcase the country's first digital museum in Nava Raipur dedicated to tribal heroic leaders on the Kartavya Path, an official said on Thursday.

The tableau themed "The Mantra of Freedom – Vande Mataram" was exhibited for the national media by the Defence Ministry during a press preview here.

The tableau of Chhattisgarh pays tribute to the immortal tribal heroes who courageously opposed the unjust laws of British rule and sacrificed their lives for the cause of Independence, a statement said.

"In memory of these great martyrs, the country's first Tribal Digital Museum has been established in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, where 14 major tribal freedom struggles have been preserved using modern digital technologies," it added.

The museum was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee of the formation of the state of Chhattisgarh.

After getting the final approval from the expert committee, officials of Chhattisgarh Public Relations department and artists have worked 24x7 in the past one month to give the tableau its final shape.

This year, 17 state tableaux have earned the prestigious opportunity to participate in the Republic Day Parade this year on the Kartavya Path.

"At the front of the Chhattisgarh tableau is Veer Gundadhur, the hero of the historic Bhumkal Rebellion of 1910. Veer Gundadhur of the Dhurwa community united society against injustice," the statement said.

"Mango twigs and dried chillies, which were symbols of the Bhumkal Rebellion, are prominently displayed in the tableau. The scale of the rebellion can be understood from the fact that the British had to summon troops from Nagpur, yet they were unable to capture Veer Gundadhur," the statement added.

The rear of the tableau depicts Veer Narayan Singh, the first martyr of Chhattisgarh, on horseback with a sword in hand.

He fought for the welfare of the poor during a famine and played a significant role in the First War of Indian Independence in 1857.

"The tableau portrays the indomitable courage, patriotism, and unwavering commitment to freedom of the tribal community," the statement said.

A total of 30 tableaux -- 17 of states/Union Territories and 13 of Ministries/Departments/Services -- will roll down the Kartavya Path in New Delhi during the 77th Republic Day Parade on January 26, the Defence Ministry said.

"With a broad theme of 'Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram' and 'Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the tableaux will showcase a unique mix of 150 years of national song 'Vande Mataram' and the nation's rapid progress on the back of the growing self-reliance across sectors, dipped in its rich and vibrant cultural diversity," the Ministry added.

--IANS

rch/khz