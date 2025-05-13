Trial begins on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' case with prosecutors detailing ‘coercive and criminal’ sex crimes

Los Angeles, May 13 (IANS) The sex trafficking trial of the disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs kicked off with the jury swearing in, and the defense and prosecution offered opening statements.

The government’s opening statement from prosecutor Emily A. Johnson painted Combs as a powerful businessman who used his fame and power to rape, assault and abuse various people for decades, and whose inner circle of bodyguards and other employees helped him commit and cover up crimes, reports ‘Variety’.

The prosecution focused on alleged victims Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and “Jane,” who are both expected to testify this week. Throughout their 11-year relationship, Combs allegedly “physically abused” and “sexually exploited” Ventura, forcing her to take drugs and have sex with male escorts as Combs masturbated and videotaped.

As per ‘Variety’, these incidents, which Combs called “freak-offs”, took place in dimly-lit hotel rooms set up with supplies by Combs’ employees. Combs allegedly used the video footage to “blackmail” Ventura, an R&B artist in her own right who was signed to his record label. “He told her he could destroy her career by releasing videos of her performing sex acts on dozens and dozens of escorts”, said the prosecution. “He had the power to ruin her life”.

As Combs has asserted that all sexual activity referenced in his indictment was consensual, the prosecution said, “This case is not about a celebrity’s private sexual preferences”, adding that the sex acts were “coercive and criminal”.

In one alleged instance, Combs made a male escort urinate in Ventura’s mouth. In another, she overdosed on drugs given to her by Combs while she still had an open wound on her face from his physical abuse.

The prosecution said Combs’ alleged abuse of Ventura was “the tip of the iceberg” of his illegal behavior, which also allegedly includes arson and the kidnapping of his own employee. The prosecution referenced other victims, including Mia, a personal assistant whom Combs allegedly raped, and an escort who says he witnessed Combs assault Ventura.

