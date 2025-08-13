August 13, 2025 7:01 PM हिंदी

TRAI releases manual to assess properties for digital connectivity

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday issued the Manual for Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity, the country’s first standardised framework to evaluate how effectively buildings are equipped for high-speed, reliable digital access.

With more than 80 per cent of mobile data consumed indoors, and high frequency band signals of 4G and 5G often weakened by modern day building materials, robust in-building networks have become essential for work, education, healthcare, and daily digital services.

Weak indoor connectivity directly affects consumer experience and overall quality of service.

“In the 21st century, digital connectivity is not a luxury—it is essential infrastructure, just like electricity or water. Today, it powers growth, innovation, and opportunity. This framework is a decisive step towards making every building in India ready for the Digital India vision, enabling more citizens to participate fully in our connected economy and laying the foundation for inclusive national growth,” said Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman, TRAI.

Developed under the Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024, the manual establishes a uniform assessment methodology for Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies (DCRAs) and serves as a reference framework for Property Managers (PMs) and Service Providers to plan, implement, and maintain future-ready Digital Connectivity Infrastructure (DCI).

It also defines transparent, standardised criteria for property ratings, including fibre readiness, in-building mobile coverage, Wi-Fi coverage, broadband speeds and overall user experience and enables buyers, tenants, and businesses to make informed decisions based on actual digital connectivity performance.

It also encourages developers to integrate robust digital infrastructure from the design and construction stage.

Over the past decade, India has undergone rapid digital transformation, reshaping how citizens work, learn, access healthcare, and engage with public services. Reliable digital infrastructure now underpins economic growth, innovation, and social welfare. With most data usage occurring indoors, ensuring robust in-building digital connectivity has become critical.

To address this, TRAI notified the Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024 on 25 October 2024, establishing a standardised, collaborative framework for evaluating DCI.

