Tovino Thomas: Grateful for every soul who walked this path with me!

Chennai, Jan 29 (IANS) Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has now penned a note of gratitude on the occasion of completing 14 years in the film industry, saying, he was grateful for every soul who had walked this path with him.

Taking to his Instagram page to share a video clip that showed the different looks he had sported in films, Tovino wrote, "Fourteen years ago today, I faced a movie camera for the very first time—unaware of the journey it would begin. Grateful for every soul who walked this path with me. Love you all. Picture Abhi Bakki hai mere dost. Thank you @lazy_dsigner for this video."

The actor, who has gone on to emerge as one of the top stars in the Malayalam film industry, has a number of interesting films, including director Dijo Jose Antony's upcoming big budget Malayalam action entertainer, 'Pallichattambi', and director Arun Anirudhan's eagerly awaited Malayalam film 'Athiradi'.

While 'Pallichattambi' is to hit screens worldwide on April 9 this year, 'Athiradi' will release on May 14 this year.

Both films have triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs.

For the unaware, 'Pallichattambi' has been produced under the banners of World Wide Films and C Qube Bros Entertainments and will seek to present actor Tovino Thomas in a never-before-seen look. Sources close to the unit of the film have disclosed that the story of the film is set in the 1950s–60s period.

The film is to be released in five languages, including Malayalam.

Kayadu Lohar, who shot to fame with her fine performance in the Tamil blockbuster film 'Dragon', plays the female lead in this film along with Tovino Thomas.

The cast, apart from Tovino and Kayadu Lohar, will also include Vijayaraghavan, Sudheer Karamana, Baburaj, Vinod Kedamangalam, Prashanth Alexander, and several other prominent actors.

'Athiradi' has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs as it will bring together Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas, and Vineeth Sreenivasan on screen.

The film is being produced by actor Basil Joseph's production house Basil Joseph Entertainments along with Doctor Ananthu Entertainments.

'Athiradi', which is being made as a complete entertainer, has been directed by debutant filmmaker Arun Anirudhan, who was one of the screenwriters of the first Malayalam superhero film, 'Minnal Murali', which was directed by Basil Joseph.

The script has been co-written by Paulson Skaria and Arun Anirudhan. The film’s co-producers are Sameer Thahir and Tovino Thomas. After 'Minnal Murali', 'Athiradi' will mark the reunion of Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, Sameer Thahir, and Arun Anirudhan.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Samuel Henry and music by Vishnu Vijay. Editing for the film is by Chaman Chacko while costume design is by Mashar Hamsa.

