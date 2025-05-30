May 30, 2025 6:12 PM हिंदी

Tourism to contribute 10 pc of national GDP by 2030: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) India is aiming to align the contribution of tourism to national GDP as per global benchmarks, targeting 10 per cent of the national GDP by 2030, Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Friday.

Speaking at the ‘CII Annual Business Summit 2025’ here, the minister highlighted that India’s rising stature on the global stage is a result of renewed national pride and a transformed self-image.

“With its deep-rooted cultural heritage, diverse landscapes and spiritual depth, India has historically been a global centre for knowledge and wisdom — and is now reclaiming that position with confidence,” he told the gathering.

The minister noted a paradigm shift in tourism post-Covid, with travellers increasingly seeking immersive and experiential journeys.

India’s tourism sector, supported by robust infrastructure development—airports, roads, and railways — is witnessing significant growth, particularly in spiritual and domestic tourism.

Destinations like Ujjain’s Mahakal corridor have attracted over 10 lakh visitors in a month, illustrating the sector’s resurgence, the minister informed.

He apprised the government’s move to grant infrastructure status to hospitality projects across 50 select destinations as announced in Budget 2025, paving way for newer investments. With growing influence and participation on international platforms, India is emerging as a global soft power, the minister added.

Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, underscored India’s unique civilisational journey and its diverse cultural expressions as the foundation of the country’s growing global soft power.

The Secretary emphasised how ancient legacies like the Natya Shastra and Vedas, along with storytelling epics, music and mudras, continue to shape India’s vibrant creative economy.

He highlighted the establishment of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT), envisioned as the creative counterpart to IITs and IIMs, in Mumbai as a landmark initiative for institutionalizing India’s cultural and creative strengths.

Jaju emphasised that India is a storytelling superpower, with many untapped narratives waiting to be transformed into immersive, global experiences.

He also reaffirmed India’s potential to become a creative superpower, urging the industry to harness this opportunity through unity, innovation and a shared cultural vision.

