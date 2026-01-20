January 20, 2026 5:37 PM हिंदी

Top Indian CEOs to join Donald Trump at WEF Davos meet

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Some prominent Indian CEOs from India are likely to join a select group of 146 global corporate leaders for a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos on Wednesday.

India’s tech and industrial leaders, including Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, Wipro CEO Srini Pallia, Bharti Enterprises Founder Sunil Bharti Mittal and Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, are set to attend the high-level session during the WEF, according to a report in NDTV Profit.

The meeting occurs amid the US-India trade deal negotiations which are expected to lift market sentiments.

Recent developments have indicated that relations between the two countries about the trade deal negotiations have softened, and an announcement could be just around the corner.

Trump is among the marquee attendees of the World Economic Forum in Davos this year, alongside the likes of JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, had made a strong pitch for global investors towards opportunities in India's clean and green energy sector at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

The minister highlighted India's proven ability to scale solar, wind, green hydrogen and energy storage in a focused discussion with Charles Emond, President and CEO, and COO Sarah Bouchard of Canada-based La Caisse, on strengthening long-term climate and clean energy investments in India.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that international investors are increasingly looking at India as an important investment destination, offering vast opportunities across sectors. Speaking on the sidelines of the WEF summit, he said global funds are showing strong confidence in India’s growth story.

"Today, international funds are especially viewing India as a very important destination, and we have many opportunities," he mentioned. "Investments are coming in from diverse sectors, and several discussions are currently underway with international companies and investors," Fadnavis stated.

He added that once these talks are finalised in Davos, they will be taken forward in India for implementation.

