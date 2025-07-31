Kashmiri youth no longer radicalised: HM Amit Shah

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday delivered a strong statement in the Rajya Sabha, claiming that terrorism in Kashmir is “on the verge of being eliminated” and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for bringing about a historic transformation in the region.

Citing data to assert that the “ecosystem of terrorism” nurtured for decades has been dismantled, he said, “In 2010, there were 2,564 incidents of organised stone-pelting - an almost yearly occurrence. Today, there is none. Not a single stone-pelting incident has been reported since 2024.”

He said that the Jamaat-e-Islami had played a pivotal role in fuelling hatred among Kashmiri youth by manipulating the education system, and that central agencies like the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) had “completely dismantled the terror financing networks that empowered them.”

Organised hartals, which the home minister said were orchestrated from across the border with support from the Hurriyat leadership, were once a tool of disruption. “There used to be 132 days of shutdown in a year. In the last three years, not a single hartal has been observed.”

The minister highlighted the drastic fall in civilian and security personnel casualties: “Earlier, more than 6,000 security personnel would be injured annually. Over 112 civilians lost their lives. Now, it is zero.”

He added that between 2004 and 2014, there were 7,217 terror incidents. From 2015 to 2025, that number dropped to 2,150. Civilian deaths have decreased from 1,717 to 357. Security forces' casualties have also halved from 1,060 to 542.”

Calling out the Congress and regional parties like the National Conference and PDP, Shah said, “Their deep-rooted ecosystem of power kept democracy hostage. There were no tehsil or panchayat elections. Today, over 34,000 elected representatives are serving across Jammu and Kashmir.”

Shah also highlighted development milestones, such as the construction of the world’s highest Chenab Bridge, the Udhampur-Baramulla railway line, and infrastructure like the Zojila and Banihal tunnels. “IIT, IIM, AIIMS – these are no longer dreams in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

He recounted his own journey into understanding the Valley’s challenges when he became BJP president in 2015. “After assuming this role, I met retired General Sinha and even stayed at his residence for three days, where I got to know a lot about Kashmir, and also met over 25 other stakeholders to understand the root of the unrest.”

He further claimed the “ghost of unrest” had vanished from the Valley. “In the last six months, there has been no local recruitment into terrorist outfits. All the remaining terrorists are foreign - mostly Pakistanis,” he stated.

--IANS

sas/dan