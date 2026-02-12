Tobacco tycoon’s son arrested in Kanpur Lamborghini crash case, produced in court: DCP

Kanpur, Feb 12 (IANS) Shivam Mishra, the son of Uttar Pradesh tobacco businessman K.K. Mishra and the main accused in the Kanpur Lamborghini crash case, was arrested on Thursday morning and presented in court after a routine medical check-up, Kanpur Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Atul Kumar Srivastava said.

Speaking to IANS, Srivastava noted the police received information about Mishra’s presence, following which teams were activated and he was arrested.

"We had received information that he is here. Based on that input, our teams became active and arrested him, and now he has been presented in court," he said.

The DCP added that further procedures will be carried out based on the court’s directions.

"Now, the further procedures will be done as per the order of the court. Five teams were formed in this case, and with their joint effort, he has been arrested," Srivastava told IANS.

The DCP said the police investigation has established that Mishra was driving the Lamborghini at the time of the crash.

"In the police investigation, it has been made clear that during the accident, Shivam Mishra was driving the car. We have enough proof, and it will be presented before the court," he said.

“Now, further proceedings will be done on the basis of the honourable court’s directions,” Srivastava added.

Six people were injured in the crash. According to initial details, the Lamborghini first hit a rickshaw and then crashed into a parked Royal Enfield motorcycle. The rider of the motorcycle was reportedly flung around 10 feet away. The Lamborghini then mounted the bike’s front wheel and dragged it for some distance before colliding with an electric pole and coming to a halt.

Eyewitnesses claimed that private security personnel accompanying Mishra attempted to push the crowd back and take him away from the scene before authorities arrived.

Mishra’s arrest on Thursday followed dramatic developments on Wednesday.

A preliminary investigation had stated that Mishra was driving the vehicle, following which his name was added to the case. The charges include negligent and rash driving, endangering lives, and causing hurt by dangerous means.

However, on Wednesday, a man appeared in a Kanpur court claiming that he, and not Mishra, was driving the car at the time of the accident. Identifying himself as Mohan, he said he was the designated driver.

Mohan claimed he lost control of the vehicle after Mishra suffered a sudden seizure moments before the crash. Mishra’s family had earlier claimed that he suffers from epilepsy.

Mrityunjay Kumar, a lawyer for the Mishra family, had argued: "Shivam was not driving; his driver, Mohan, was. This is an accident case. Since he was not driving, there can be no case against him.”

However, the police maintained that the evidence established Mishra as the driver, including videos allegedly showing him being pulled out from the driver’s seat after the crash. One such video reportedly showed a man carrying Mishra away from the driver’s seat, while stunned locals can be heard urging others to keep filming.

