TN assembly polls 2026: Voting underway across 234 constituencies

Chennai, April 23 (IANS) Polling for the high-stakes Tamil Nadu Assembly elections began on Thursday across all 234 constituencies, with over 5.73 crore eligible voters set to decide the fate of 4,023 candidates in a fiercely contested four-cornered battle.

The electoral contest primarily features the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), making this one of the most competitive elections in recent years.

According to the Election Commission, elaborate arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth and peaceful polling across the state.

Voting commenced early in the morning, with voters seen queuing up in large numbers at polling booths, reflecting strong public enthusiasm to participate in the democratic process.

Prominent personalities were among the early voters. Actor and Madurai Central candidate Sundar C cast his vote at a polling station in Mandaveli, Chennai. He was accompanied by actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and their daughter. The trio waited in line along with other voters before exercising their franchise.

Speaking to reporters after casting her vote, Khushbu urged citizens to fulfil their democratic responsibility. “Everyone should come out and vote. It is our duty in a democracy,” she said. Meanwhile, Seeman, coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi, arrived at a polling station in Neelankarai along with his wife to cast his vote. He too joined the queue as polling progressed peacefully in the constituency.

Across Tamil Nadu, polling stations witnessed steady footfall from the early hours, with voters from various sections of society turning up to participate.

Election officials reported orderly conduct at most booths, supported by tight security and extensive monitoring to prevent any violations of the Model Code of Conduct. Authorities have deployed a large number of security personnel and implemented strict surveillance measures, including webcasting and flying squads, to ensure free and fair elections.

Special arrangements have also been made for elderly and differently-abled voters.

With voter turnout expected to play a decisive role, political parties are closely monitoring polling trends across constituencies.

The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, when the electoral verdict will determine the next government in Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

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