Trinamool to offer legal help to individuals whose names are deleted in judicial adjudication: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, March 26 (IANS) Trinamool Congress will provide legal assistance to those voters whose names will be deleted during the ongoing judicial adjudication, said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday.

“The voters whose names will be deleted in the judicial adjudication process will be provided with legal assistance from Trinamool Congress. We will arrange advocates for them,” the Chief Minister said while addressing an election campaign at Pandaveswar in West Burdwan district in the afternoon.

Her announcement came a day after the Election Commission of India (ECI), on Wednesday evening, informed that of the 60 lakh cases referred for judicial adjudication, the process had been completed for 32 lakh cases till Tuesday night, and around 40 per cent of those 32 lakh cases have been found excludable.

However, these voters, excluded from the judicial adjudication process, will have the opportunity to approach any one of 19 Appellate Tribunals constituted for that purpose.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister once again said that the women of West Bengal will have to take special initiative to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “However, they might attack us, but finally, Trinamool Congress will emerge as the victor. The women will have to take a lead role in that process,” the Chief Minister said.

She also said that the BJP could go to any level of electoral malpractices. “They can even resort to lockdown, as was done during the Covid-19 pandemic period. But we know how to fight. If we were able to fight during the pandemic period, we would also be able to fight now,” the Chief Minister said.

She also described the forthcoming two-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal as the “Kurukshetra Mahayudh”, where Trinamool Congress represents the Pandavas and BJP represents the Kauravas.

He also attacked the Union government regarding the rules of LPG bookings. “Yesterday, I heard that the gas booking period has been reduced to 25 days. I don't know if it is true or not; I do not trust them. You cannot book before 25 days! What will people do if they run out of gas?” the Chief Minister questioned.

--IANS

src/dpb