August 13, 2025 7:01 PM हिंदी

Tisca Chopra: Wanted to be on stage to entertain, that fire hasn’t dimmed one bit

Tisca Chopra: Wanted to be on stage to entertain, that fire hasn’t dimmed one bit

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Actress Tisca Chopra said that since she was two, she wanted to be on stage, to act, to entertain and that the fire hasn’t dimmed one bit.

Tisca took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures, where she is seen doing a voice over.

Tisca wrote: “Since I was two, I’ve wanted to be on stage, to act, to entertain… and that fire hasn’t dimmed one bit.”

“If anything, it’s only grown fiercer, making me hungry for bigger, bolder challenges as an actor. So tell me, what would you like to see me in next?” she added.

On August 5, Tisca went exploring Mumbai downtown with one of her friends. She shared a series of pictures from her visit to one of the cafes of south Mumbai, Cafe Mondegar, next to the iconic Regal cinema at the Colaba Causeway.

She wrote, “Took my dilliwaali @ashawithsmile on a Mumbai sightseeing spree, and of course @cafemondegar or Mondy’s had to be on the list.. Set up in 1932 and still run by the Yazdegardi fam, this retro gem hasn’t lost its charm in the least ..”

“The OG jukebox is still spinning, and iconic #MarioMiranda murals still watch over the chaos—sketched by the master, brought to life by his J.J. Art students .. #CafeMondegar #BombayVibes #finewine”.

The 50-year-old actress is best known for her role as Maya Awasthi in the 2007 Aamir Khan-starrer 'Taare Zameen Par', which was India's official entry to the Academy Awards.

She has also worked in movies such as 'Firaaq', 'Qissa', 'Rahasya', 'Ghayal Once Again', 'Ankur Arora Murder Case', 'Good Newwz' and 'Jugjugg Jeeyo'. Tisca has made a name in the digital world as well with shows like 'Hostages' and 'Dahan', among many others.

Tisca was last seen in the film “Murder Mubarak”, a mystery thriller film based on the novel Club You To Death written by Anuja Chauhan. The film is directed by Homi Adajania. The film features an ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Tiranga Yatra: Lucknow streets resonate with patriotism as citizens march with Tricolour; CM Yogi clicks selfies

Tiranga Yatra: Lucknow streets resonate with patriotism as citizens march with Tricolour; CM Yogi clicks selfies

Thank you for inspiring me, says actor Sivakarthikeyan to Rajinikanth

Thank you for inspiring me, says actor Sivakarthikeyan to Rajinikanth

Parthiv Patel remains confident in Outer Delhi Warriors' comeback potential despite narrow loss in Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025.

Parthiv Patel remains confident in Outer Delhi Warriors' comeback potential despite narrow loss

Humane stray dog plan needed, but climate is bigger fight: Acharya Prashant

Humane stray dog plan needed, but climate is bigger fight: Acharya Prashant

Whatever ECI is doing is lawful, democratic: BJP’s Rituraj Sinha slams Tejashwi Yadav over boycott threat

Whatever ECI is doing is lawful, democratic: BJP's Rituraj Sinha slams Tejashwi Yadav over boycott threat

From hope to havoc: Bangladesh sinks into deep abyss of chaos and authoritarian rule under Yunus (IANS Analysis)

From hope to havoc: Bangladesh sinks into deep abyss of chaos and authoritarian rule under Yunus (IANS Analysis)

Sheeba Chaddha on her character Dharavi in Bindiya Ke Bahubali: 'She’s the one keeping a clear head'

Sheeba Chaddha on her character Dharavi in Bindiya Ke Bahubali: 'She’s the one keeping a clear head'

FirstCry parent Brainbees’ net loss stands at Rs 66.5 crore in Q1

FirstCry parent Brainbees’ net loss stands at Rs 66.5 crore in Q1

Zoe Kravitz may not be invited to Taylor Swift’s house again, here's why

Zoe Kravitz may not be invited to Taylor Swift’s house again, here's why

West Bengal: Paschim Medinipur secures first place in formation of women's self-help groups

West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur secures first place in formation of women's self-help groups