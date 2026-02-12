February 12, 2026 11:24 AM हिंदी

Tiruppur textile cluster should create 5 lakh new jobs, govt to support exporters: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal encouraged the Tiruppur textile cluster to create five lakh additional jobs and double its export performance over the next three years, assuring that the government will extend full support to exporters, it was announced on Thursday.

In a meeting with a delegation led by Dr A Sakthivel, Chairman, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), along with key representatives of the Tiruppur textile cluster and industry associations, Goyal said the ministry is planning to establish a dedicated control room mechanism to enable exporters to submit their issues and grievances online for prompt resolution.

Commerce Minister also urged all stakeholders in the textile and apparel sector to effectively leverage the opportunities arising from the free trade agreements (FTAs), and ensure that their benefits reach across the country and every individual associated with the industry.

Dr Sakthivel, expressed his sincere gratitude to Goyal for his proactive efforts in advancing India’s trade agenda, including the successful conclusion of the India–EU FTA, described as the “mother of all deals,” and the interim trade deal with the US, “both of which are expected to significantly boost India’s textile and apparel exports”.

The industry representatives assured the minister of their commitment to fully utilise the opportunities created by these trade agreements, according to an AEPC statement.

They also congratulated him for his visionary leadership and his continued efforts in strengthening India’s global trade position.

The delegation included KM Subramanian, President, Tiruppur Exporters’ Association (TEA); Elangovan, Vice President, TEA; P.P.K. Paramasivam, Advisory Committee Member; R. Ramu, Executive Committee Member, TEA; and representatives from 10 textile associations.

During the meeting, Goyal highlighted that India has signed Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with nearly 38 countries, including a major interim trade agreement with the US.

He noted that cotton eligibility benefits currently enjoyed by Bangladesh are based on its earlier FTA with the United States.

The minister further informed that India is expected to sign the agreement shortly and confirmed that similar benefits would apply to India as well.

--IANS

na/

