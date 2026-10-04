Tina Ahuja on her dad's fashion game: I myself am a Govinda fan

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Bollywood actor Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's daughter, Tina Ahuja, commented on her dad's fashion game during the 90s as she attended the Bombay Couture Week 2026.

Talking exclusively to IANS, Tina claimed that she herself is a Govinda fan and used to enjoy both his movies and unique sense of style.

She was asked, "People talk a lot about your father's fashion. He used to wear bright colours in every film. What do you think about his fashion? Do you think it has improved or is it still the same?"

"Personally, it worked for him, and he enjoyed it, so as far as he was enjoying it, I was enjoying looking at him and people enjoyed looking at him. So that's what matters," Tina replied.

Tina was also questioned, "Ma'am, we've seen actors from the 90s who used to live in a very stylish fashion, and your father used to live in a very masculine fashion. Do you feel that your father should have done something similar?"

To this, she replied, "No, I didn't feel that at all because I myself am a Govinda fan, so I used to enjoy all his movies and his style, his songs. They were, like, too good, I feel."

Govinda and Sunita got married in March 1987. However, the couple decided to keep their marriage a secret until their daughter Tina's birth in 1988.

However, their marriage has been a topic of discussion for some time now. Recently, Govinda raised a lot of eyebrows as he appeared at Lalbaugcha Raja with his rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani.

Recently, Tina was questioned about the ongoing controversy by the paparazzi. She was asked, “Komal Rani Instagram par aapki mummy Sunita Ahuja ke upar bahut saare allegations laga rahi hai,”.

However, she decided to dodge the question, saying, “Yeh wali jagah par please hum isi ke baare mein baat karte hain. Thank you."

--IANS

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