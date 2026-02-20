Timothee Chalamet on AI: There’s a level of fatalism

Los Angeles, Feb 20 (IANS) Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet feels Gen Z will bear the brunt of teaching society how to live with AI. He also accepts that he has a duty to support them to achieve that.

Speaking at Variety and CNN’s town hall event in Texas, Chalamet said: "It’s going to be all of our war to wage — sounds confrontational, I don’t mean to say it like that — but it’s a dual responsibility. Unfortunately for your generation, I think it’s going to be you guys that figure out how to integrate it. There’s a huge (responsibility for) people that are positions of power now, like myself, like Matthew, to safekeep so that doors stay open.”

“Some of the roles I got that helped kickstart my career, I wouldn’t even know if they’re available today."

The actor told college-age students at the event that they have a moral responsibility to implement AI ethically, according to femalefirst.co.uk.

He shared: "There’s a level of fatalism I feel. It will be on your generation, and mine to an extent, to know how to ethically integrate it, if at all, or do away with it.

"But the fatalist in me feels like this stuff is coming. And the dreamer in me wants to go, ‘Hey, if it enables a 19-year-old to produce something they couldn’t otherwise because gatekeepers is standing in the way, then (good).’ But ultimately, it’s not my place to say."

Chalamet believes that, ultimately, the movie industry will find a healthy way to embrace AI technology.

He said: "I wanna keep the doors open for you guys. But someone’s gonna figure out how to do it all at once. I’m fiercely protective of actors and artists in this industry. And equally, whatever tide is coming, it’s coming."

