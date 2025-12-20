Timothee Chalamet makes rare comment about Kylie Jenner

Los Angeles, Dec 20 (IANS) Actor Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet has said that he is proud of his billionaire girlfriend Kylie Jenner. This comes amidst the media reports of their alleged break-up.

The actor, 29, appeared in a verse on a new EsDeeKid track, seemingly addressing rumors that the U.K. rapper is secretly the Oscar-nominated actor's alter ego, reports ‘People’ magazine.

On the track, the Marty Supreme star raps "my girl got a billion", in reference to the Kylie Cosmetics founder's billionaire status.

As per ‘People’, Kylie Jenner, 28, launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2015 with a collection of lip liners and liquid lipsticks. She was 22 years old when she sold a majority stake in Kylie Cosmetics to Coty, which valued the company at almost $1.2 billion.

The couple were first linked in 2023. "Girl got a billion, what the f***? with a wonderful feeling head to the ceiling, hit to the, since 2017, I'm living a dream getting the cream, I'm living on, I'm doing my thing, Marty Supreme, Marty Supreme, Marty Supreme”, Chalamet raps on the track, which was shared in a joint Instagram post with EsDeeKid on Friday, December 19.

In early 2025, rumors began swirling that Timothee Chalamet was secretly EsDeeKid, primarily based on the similarities in their eyes, which have only been seen through the rapper's balaclava, and the actor's known love of hip-hop and rap music. The actor further fueled these rumors in August 2025, when he showed up to a show in London hosted by Fakemink, who appears on EsDeeKid's track ‘LV Sandals’.

Leading up to Chalamet's collaboration with EsDeeKid, he was asked plainly if the Liverpool-based rapper is his alter-ego in an appearance on Heart Breakfast on December 11. He replied, “I got no comment on that. No, I mean, I got no comment”.

