Tilak Varma to join Hampshire for ongoing County season

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Young Indian batting sensation Tilak Varma is set to broaden his horizons with a stint in English county cricket, having signed with Hampshire for the ongoing County Championship season. The move marks a significant milestone in the 22-year-old’s promising career, as he prepares to test his red-ball skills in challenging overseas conditions.

Tilak, who has already featured in four ODIs and 25 T20Is for India, was last seen in action for the Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on June 1. While his white-ball credentials are well documented, Tilak’s red-ball performances have also been noteworthy.

The announcement was made official by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) on Wednesday (June 11), highlighting the left-hander’s growing reputation on the international stage.

“The Hyderabad Cricket Association is happy to inform that Hyderabad International player Mr. N Thakur Tilak Varma has been approached by the team Hampshire County to play in the UK County Championship League," HCA said in a release.

“The Hyderabad Cricket Association wishes him a great stint with Hampshire County."

In 18 first-class matches, he has compiled 1204 runs, including five centuries and four fifties, underlining his potential as a multi-format asset. His most recent red-ball outing came during the Duleep Trophy last September when he turned out for India A against India C.

Tilak’s new team, Hampshire, are currently in the middle of their County Championship Division One campaign, having registered two wins, three draws, and two losses from seven matches. They recently suffered a nine-wicket defeat to table-toppers Sussex and will next face Essex in Chelmsford from June 22–25 — a fixture where Tilak may well make his county debut.

Interestingly, Tilak isn’t the only Indian cricketer heading to England this summer. On Tuesday, Ruturaj Gaikwad, captain of Chennai Super Kings, was announced as Yorkshire's newest overseas signing. The elegant right-hander is scheduled to join the club ahead of their County Championship match against Surrey in July and will stay on through the season, including the One-Day Cup.

Gaikwad’s move sees him follow in the footsteps of Indian greats like Sachin Tendulkar, who became Yorkshire’s first overseas player in 1992, as well as Yuvraj Singh and Cheteshwar Pujara.

--IANS

hs/bsk/