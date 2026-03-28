Tiger Woods arrested for drunk driving, social media reacts with shock.

New York, March 28 (IANS) The golf world and social media reacted with shock and concern as former World No.1 Tiger Woods was arrested in Florida after being involved in a car accident near his home, with the police releasing a photograph of the legend in which his eyes were bloodshot.

Golf legend Woods was reportedly arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after being involved in a rollover car crash near his home in Florida, shocking the sports world as the former World No. 1 had returned to the circuit only a few days ago.

According to local authorities, the 50-year-old Woods, who was involved in a rollover car crash, displayed signs of “impairment” after his arrest. The Martin County police released a mugshot of Woods in the evening, in which his eyes appeared bloodshot. The multiple PGA title-winning player was taken to the Martin County jail in Florida.

According to reports, authorities ruled out the influence of alcohol, though Woods refused a urinalysis.

Martin County sheriff John Budensiek told reporters that the golfer was driving a Land Rover that overturned after attempting to overtake a truck on a narrow two-lane road shortly before 2 pm near Woods’s residence on Jupiter Island. The vehicle clipped a trailer, veered off, and came to rest on its driver’s side after sliding along the roadway.

“DUI investigators came to the scene here, and Mr. Woods did exemplify signs of impairment. They did several tests on him. Of course, he did explain the injuries and the surgeries that he had. We did take that into account, but they did do some in-depth roadside tests,” Budensiek added.

“We really weren’t suspicious of alcohol being involved in this case, and that proved to be true at the jail. … But when it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused. And, so, he’s been charged with DUI, with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test,” he added.

This was at least the third time Woods has been involved in a car crash, most recently in February 2021, when his SUV ran off a coastal road in Los Angeles at a high rate of speed, leading to multiple leg and ankle injuries. Woods said later, doctors considered amputation.

Woods has played 11 tournaments since that 2021 crash, not finishing closer than within 16 shots of the winner the four times he finished 72 holes.

Meanwhile, the golf world reacted with concern on Friday, while social media started buzzing over Woods' arrest, with people responding with sarcastic comments and memes over the fallen hero's plight.

"Tiger in the Woods again," quipped a netizen on X, formerly Twitter.

"Tiger Woods doesn’t know how to drive in bounds anymore," said another social media user.

--IANS

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