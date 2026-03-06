Tiger Shroff’s ‘Baaghi 3’ turns 6, Jackie celebrates with ‘Get Ready To Fight Reloaded’

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) As Tiger Shroff’s action entertainer “Baaghi 3” completed six years in Hindi cinema, his father and veteran star Jackie Shroff celebrated the milestone with a powerful throwback tribute.

Jackie took to Instagram, where he shared a video montage featuring pictures of Tiger from the film and captioned it: “#6yearsofBaaghi3”. He added the song “Get Ready To Fight Reloaded,” as he revisited the film’s high-octane action moments.

Ahmed Khan had directed Baaghi 3. Loosely inspired by the 2012 Tamil film Vettai, it stars Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. It is the third installment of the Baaghi film series.

In the film, Ronnie goes to Syria to find his elder brother Vikram, who is kidnapped and held captive by Abu Jalal Gaza, a notorious terrorist. The film became the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2020.

Tiger made his acting debut with the action romance Heropanti in 2014. He went on to star in the commercially successful action films Baaghi, Baaghi 2 and War.

He tasted failure with big-budget actions films such as Heropanti 2, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Baaghi 4. He has featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list in 2018 and 2019.

His last film was Baaghi 4 directed by A. Harsha. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa. It is the fourth installment in the Baaghi film series.

It is an unofficial remake of the 2013 Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu.In the film, a grieving man awakens from a coma and sets out to uncover the truth about his missing girlfriend who nobody believes even exists.

Meanwhile, Jackie’s latest release is Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic comedy film directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, alongside Neena Gupta and Tiku Talsania.

He will next be seen in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

--IANS

dc/