Tiger Shroff reveals no body doubles, no VFX in stunts, credits ‘lot of prep’

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff said that he relies on no body doubles or VFX, just intense preparation for every stunt he does onscreen.

Tiger, son of Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, credited his abilities to hard work and a blessing to God. He took to his Instagram, where he shared a video of him doing a stunt sequence and performing action.

He wrote: “No body double…no vfx…just a lot of prep in every sequence i do. and blessed with the ability from the man above (sic).”

Tiger, who was last in the action entertainer “Baaghi 4,” on October 3 called his 2019 action thriller "War" 'a life changing experience and movie'

As the film completed 6 years of release, Tiger shared a couple of videos from the Siddharth Anand directorial and thanked his director and co-star, Hrithik Roshan.

"6 years of a life changing experience and movie. From growing up idolizing my hero to kicking ass alongside him @hrithikroshan (heart emoji). And thanks to my fav who guided me throughout the journey @s1danand (heart emoji). #war #6yrs (sic)".

Tiger was seen in a dual role in "War" as Captain Khalid Rahmani, Major Kabir Dhaliwal's (Hrithik) protege, and Captain Saurabh Patil. The third installment in the YRF Spy Universe revolves around an Indian RAW agent who has been assigned the task of eliminating his former mentor, who has gone rogue.

He had also made a cameo appearance as Captain Khalid Rahmani in the recently released sequel, "War 2".

Tiger made his acting debut with the action romance Heropanti in 2014. He went on to star in the commercially successful action films Baaghi in 2016, Baaghi 2 in 2018, and War in 2019.

This was followed by a motley of unsuccessful big-budget actioners including names such as Heropanti 2, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Baaghi 4, which underperformed at the box-office.

--IANS

dc/