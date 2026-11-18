Chatra, Nov 18 (IANS) Three people were killed, and several others were seriously injured after an under-construction structure of a conveyor belt at an NTPC facility in Jharkhand's Chatra district suddenly collapsed on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident occurred at the North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project, an NTPC facility located in Tandwa, in the Chatra district.

The incident led to chaos and tension within the plant premises, while also raising serious questions regarding the quality of construction and adherence to safety standards. Chatra Superintendent of Police (SP) Animesh Naithani has confirmed the deaths of three workers.

According to the preliminary information, the accident took place at the plant's 'CHP JH-1' location, where workers were engaged on the conveyor belt structure, which was under construction. During this, the entire framework suddenly collapsed.

Preliminary assessments suggest that a technical flaw in the structural design may have been the cause of the accident, officials said.

The primary construction contract for the project was awarded to the company 'Thyssen', which had subcontracted the work to a firm named 'Simplex.'

Immediately following the collapse, the site was filled with cries and commotion. The body of one worker was seen hanging from the conveyor belt structure, while several others were trapped beneath the debris.

With the assistance of fellow workers and the plant management, the injured were transported to a nearby hospital, located within the NTPC complex, where they are undergoing treatment.

Enraged by the incident, fellow workers created a commotion within the plant premises. Following this, the police intervened and managed to calm them down.

Officials said an investigation is underway and further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed deep grief over this tragic accident and directed officials to ensure all possible assistance.

Describing the incident as "deeply distressing", the Chief Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased workers.

He also issued strict instructions to the district administration to ensure all those injured in the accident receive the best possible medical care, emphasising that there should be no negligence in their treatment.

Furthermore, directives have been issued to ensure that all possible administrative support is provided to the affected families.

--IANS

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