Dubai, Nov 18 (IANS) India pacer Arshdeep Singh made big gains in the latest update to the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings, climbing 12 places to reach joint 19th among bowlers following the completion of the three-match series against New Zealand.

Arshdeep was one of the biggest movers in the bowling rankings this week, which continue to be led by Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan. New Zealand bowler Matt Henry also rose significantly, up 15 places to share 12th spot, with team-mate Kyle Jamieson jumping 15 places to 45th.

Meanwhile, England batter Tom Banton was another big beneficiary of the latest update after his match-winning century against Australia in the second ODI in Adelaide. Banton smashed 121 off 99 deliveries, his second ODI hundred, to help England register a series-equalling victory and surge 34 places to a career-high 13th in the batting rankings.

His England teammate Joe Root also returned to the top 10, moving up two places to ninth after scoring a half-century in the same match. India's Shubman Gill continues to lead the ODI batting rankings.

England pacer Jofra Archer made his way back into the top 10 among ODI bowlers, gaining four places to seventh after taking a wicket in each of the first two ODIs against Australia.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan players made notable progress in the latest Test rankings following their closely fought series in Sharjah, which Zimbabwe won 2-0.

Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani was the biggest gainer among Test bowlers, jumping five places to a tie for 16th after taking six wickets in the decisive second Test to earn the Player of the Match award. Spinner Graeme Cremer also jumped six spots to 65th.

In the batter's chart, Zimbabwe opener Innocent Kaia jumped 20 places to 50th, while veteran Brendan Taylor climbed 40 places to 62nd.

Afghanistan all-rounder Naseer Maroofkhil made his mark on his Test debut with a century and seven wickets in the first innings of the match. He became only the fourth player to do so in men's Test cricket and joined the Test batting rankings in 93rd place and joint 78th among bowlers.

--IANS

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