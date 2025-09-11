Three Indians in historic all-female match officials panel for Women’s ODI World Cup

Dubai, Sep 11 (IANS) Former cricketer and match referee GS Lakshmi along with umpires Vrinda Rathi and Gayathri Venugopalan are the three Indians included in the all-female ICC panel of match officials, which will oversee the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, starting from September 30.

This marks the first time in tournament history that a Women’s ODI World Cup will be officiated entirely by women. It marks the fourth global tournament to feature an all-female panel of match officials, following the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the two most recent ICC Women’s T20 World Cups.

The 13th edition of the Women’s Cricket World Cup, hosted by India, will feature 31 matches over 33 days, with eight teams vying for global glory. A total of 14 umpires and four match referees - each bringing significant international experience - have been selected to represent the Emirates ICC Panel during the event.

The officiating team includes highly experienced umpires such as Claire Polosak, Jacqueline Williams, and Sue Redfern – all of whom are making their third Women’s Cricket World Cup appearance.

Lauren Agenbag and Kim Cotton, who stood as on-field umpires in the 2022 final when Australia secured their seventh title, return alongside fellow 2022 official Eloise Sheridan.

The match referee panel includes respected figures Trudy Anderson, Shandre Fritz, GS Lakshmi and Michell Pereira – each continuing to pave the way for women in officiating roles at the highest level of the game.

ICC Chairman, Jay Shah believes that this historic moment in women’s cricket will lead to many more success stories across every spectrum of the sport.

“This marks a defining moment in the journey of women’s cricket, one that we hope will pave the way for many more trailblazing stories across all facets of the sport. The inclusion of an all-women panel of match officials is not only a major milestone but also a powerful reflection of the ICC’s unwavering commitment to advancing gender equity across cricket.

“This development goes beyond symbolic value. It is about visibility, opportunity, and the creation of meaningful role models who can inspire future generations. By highlighting excellence in officiating on the global stage, we aim to spark aspiration and reinforce that leadership and impact in cricket know no gender.

“We are honoured to recognise a new chapter in the growth of the women’s game. We believe the influence of this initiative will resonate far beyond this tournament, motivating more women worldwide to pursue officiating careers and helping redefine what’s possible within the game.”

ICC panel of match officials:

Match referees: Trudy Anderson, Shandre Fritz, GS Lakshmi, Michell Pereira.

Umpires: Lauren Agenbag, Candace la Borde, Kim Cotton, Sarah Dambanevana, Shathira Jakir Jesy, Kerrin Klaste, Janani N, Nimali Perera, Claire Polosak, Vrinda Rathi, Sue Redfern, Eloise Sheridan, Gayathri Venugopalan, Jacqueline Williams.

--IANS

