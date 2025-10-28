October 28, 2025 10:29 AM हिंदी

Thousands of US flights delayed as government shutdown strains airports

Thousands of US flights delayed as government shutdown strains airports

Washington, Oct 28 (IANS) More than 4,000 flights across the US were delayed on Monday, with roughly 118 additional flights cancelled, as the 27-day government shutdown continues to disrupt air travel.

The delays come amid growing shortages of essential workers at airports and air traffic control towers nationwide.

On Sunday alone, over 8,700 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware, as staffing shortfalls continue to mount. About 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration officers are working without pay, resulting in widespread operational strain.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) cited staffing shortages affecting flights across the Southeast and at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

At the Los Angeles International Airport, the FAA imposed a ground delay that held flights on the tarmac for an average of 25 minutes.

"They got their notice on Thursday and Friday. They get a notice of what they are going to be paid on Tuesday. And they got a big fat no paycheck is coming on Tuesday," Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told Fox News on Sunday.

Duffy described the stress faced by air traffic controllers.

"I've been out talking to air traffic controllers, and you can see the stress. These are people that oftentimes like paycheck to paycheck ... they are concerned about gas in the car, they are concerned about childcare," he added.

The Transportation Department warned that while flights are continuing to operate, delays and cancellations are expected to persist as the shutdown drags on. Airlines have urged travellers to check flight status and prepare for longer wait times at airports.

Experts caution that even after the shutdown ends, it may take time to clear the backlog of delayed flights, as staffing shortages and operational bottlenecks continue to challenge the system.

Airport hubs nationwide are bracing for continued disruption as the federal impasse shows no immediate sign of resolution.

--IANS

scor/sd/

LATEST NEWS

Soha Ali Khan shares glimpse of her heavy leg day, highlights the power of mobility training

Soha Ali Khan shares glimpse of her heavy leg day, highlights the power of mobility training

BB 19: Nehal Chudasama reacts to Farrhana Bhatt crying post her eviction, says, “It holds no value to me”

BB 19: Nehal Chudasama reacts to Farrhana Bhatt crying post her eviction, says, “It holds no value to me”

Shehnaaz Gill on ‘Ikk Kudi’: We have made this film especially for Punjab

Shehnaaz Gill on ‘Ikk Kudi’: We have made this film especially for Punjab

Chhath Puja festival witnesses trade worth over Rs 50,000 crore: CAIT

Chhath Puja festival witnesses trade worth over Rs 50,000 crore: CAIT

He is stable and will be under supervision for few days: SKY gives update on Shreyas Iyer

'He's stable and under supervision for few days': SKY provides positive update on Shreyas Iyer

Severe cyclone Montha comes hurtling towards Andhra coast

Severe cyclone Montha comes hurtling towards Andhra coast

Milap Zaveri: Don’t blame anyone for that lean period of mine

Milap Zaveri: Don’t blame anyone for that lean period of mine

Rights body slams 'politically motivated' charges against journalist in Pakistan

Rights body slams 'politically motivated' charges against journalist in Pakistan

Amazon laying off about 30,000 corporate employees, starting Tuesday: Report

Amazon laying off about 30,000 corporate employees, starting Tuesday: Report

Sensex, Nifty open higher amid mixed global cues

Sensex, Nifty open higher amid mixed global cues