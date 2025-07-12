‘Youth empowerment under PM Modi’: MoS Murlidhar Mohol on Rozgar Mela

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to successful candidates across 47 locations under the 16th edition of the Rozgar Mela, a nationwide employment drive.

The event, organised in collaboration with the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and Indian Railways, aimed to provide jobs in various government departments and promote transparency in recruitment.

Union Minister of State, Murlidhar Mohol, addressing the media in Pune, said, “In the last 3-4 years, we have focused on integrating youth into the mainstream through government jobs. This is the 16th Rozgar Mela. So far, lakhs of youth have received employment opportunities. Today, over 51,000 job letters were distributed nationwide, including 200 here in Pune. This is youth empowerment under PM Modi’s leadership.”

The Indian Railways played a key role in this round, with appointments made for positions such as Loco Pilots, Technicians, Commercial Clerks, and Booking Clerks. Speaking about the initiative, Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information & Publicity of the Railway Board, told IANS, “In today’s Rozgar Mela, Hon’ble Prime Minister distributed appointment letters to 51,286 candidates. The recruitment process is becoming increasingly transparent and reliable, with continuous efforts to ensure fairness.”

Candidates who received their job letters expressed their gratitude and joy.

Aman Singh Solanki, a recipient from Madhya Pradesh currently in Chennai, told IANS, “I’ve played Under-19 Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup for MP. Recently, I got a job with IOB. I feel grateful to have received my appointment letter from the Chief Minister. It’s a proud moment and a great step for the youth.”

Many young appointees thanked PM Modi for creating employment avenues and praised the government's commitment to fairness and transparency in job allocation.

Notably, more than 10 lakh recruitment letters have been issued so far through the Rozgar Melas across the country.

