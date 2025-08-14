Jennifer Aniston has filled her home with crystals

Los Angeles, Aug 14 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston revealed she has filled her home with crystals to banish negative “nerves” from the mansion.

The 56-year-old actress opened the doors of her Los Angeles home to Vanity Fair, declaring it a sanctuary from the pressures of both Hollywood and the wider world.

She said when told during the chat it exudes calmness: “Good! That’s the whole point.”

Motioning towards the outside world, she added: “Out there, it causes nerves. In here, there should be no nerves.”

The actress has a $21 million abode, located in L.A., reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Aniston added: “I’ve basically incorporated all of the healing modalities in order to create a calm environment in the chaos of the wonderful industry and the world at large.”

The home features crystals including raw amethyst and a white stone for clarity, an incense holder decorated with crows, and a curated selection of design books.

The space notably lacks screens or ambient noise, enhancing its anxiety-suppressing effect.

Aniston also shared her passion for interior design, a hobby she shares with her longtime Friends co-star Courteney Cox, 59.

She said: “We usually talk interior design. It kind of bores people to tears when we get into a room together. But it’s what we love. It’s our love language.”

The actress described how she curates her life around architecture, animals, hair, and spiritual affirmations to find inspiration without being overwhelmed by online noise, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added: “I try to stay away from the noise as much as possible. Thankfully, my algorithm is animals, architecture, hair and spiritual affirmations. So it’s not that doomy.”

Through the combination of intentional décor choices, panoramic views, and a carefully managed digital environment, Jennifer has fashioned a personal oasis where visitors can also experience a sense of calm, the Vanity Fair feature showed.

--IANS

dc/