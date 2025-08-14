August 14, 2025 12:49 PM हिंदी

Over 1,000 to receive gallantry, service medals on I-Day, J&K bags maximum

Over 1,000 to receive gallantry, service medals on I-Day, J&K bags maximum

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced the official list of recipients of medals for Police, Fire Services, Home Guard & Civil Defence, and Correctional Services on the occasion of Independence Day on Friday.

The honours include Gallantry Awards, the President's Medal for Distinguished Service, and the Medal for Meritorious Service.

This year, a total of 1,090 medals will be conferred, comprising 233 Gallantry Medals, 99 President's Medals for Distinguished Service, and 758 Medals for Meritorious Service.

In the Police category, 226 officers and personnel have been selected for the Gallantry Medal, 89 will be honoured with the President's Medal for Distinguished Service, and 635 will receive the Medal for Meritorious Service.

The highest number of Gallantry Medals has gone to personnel from Jammu and Kashmir, followed by members of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF).

For the Fire Services, 62 awards have been announced, which include six Gallantry Medals, five President's Medals for Distinguished Service, and 51 Medals for Meritorious Service.

In the Home Guard and Civil Defence category, the honours will include one Gallantry Medal, three President's Medals for Distinguished Service, and 41 Medals for Meritorious Service.

For Correctional Services, two officers will be recognised with the President's Medal for Distinguished Service, while 31 will receive the Medal for Meritorious Service.

This annual recognition is a tribute to the bravery, dedication, and distinguished service of officers and personnel across states, union territories, and central armed police forces.

The medals will be presented as part of the Independence Day celebrations to acknowledge the exceptional contribution of these individuals in safeguarding law, order, and public safety in the country.

--IANS

sd/dpb

LATEST NEWS

UK MP Tulip Siddiq dismisses Bangladesh corruption trial as 'farce'

UK MP Tulip Siddiq dismisses Bangladesh corruption trial as 'farce'

Aamir Khan on IFFM: Great initiative of cinema that brings people, cultures together

Aamir Khan on IFFM: Great initiative of cinema that brings people, cultures together

Bangladesh: Awami League slams Yunus regime's decision not to observe National Mourning Day

Bangladesh: Awami League slams Yunus regime's decision not to observe National Mourning Day

Naman Shaw: Teaching importance of celebrating national festivals is important to children

Naman Shaw: Teaching importance of celebrating national festivals is important to children

ECI slams ‘Vote Chori’ narrative, calls it attack on voters and poll staff integrity: Sources

ECI objects to ‘Vote Chori’ remarks, terms it attack on voters’ dignity: Sources

Need to transform India’s research institutions into globally competitive entities: NITI Aayog

Need to transform India’s research institutions into globally competitive entities: NITI Aayog

No one bothered to see my tears for years: SP MLA Pooja Pal praises CM Yogi

No one bothered to see my tears for years: SP MLA Pooja Pal praises CM Yogi

SC cancels Darshan's bail in fan murder case, orders immediate arrest (File Photo)

SC cancels Darshan's bail in fan murder case, orders immediate arrest

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi: For me, Vande Mataram is not just music, it’s heartbeat

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi: For me, Vande Mataram is not just music, it’s heartbeat

Banks should clear cheques within few hours starting October 4: RBI

Banks to clear cheques within few hours starting October 4: RBI