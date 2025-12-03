‘This is only the beginning’: Devavrat and his father reflect on rare Vedic feat praised by PM Modi

Varanasi, Dec 2 (IANS) At just 19, Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe has done something that last happened two centuries ago. Inside the serene premises of the Vallabhram Shaligram Sangved Vidyalaya in Varanasi, Devavrat completed the Dandakarma Parayanam, a rigorous recitation of 2,000 mantras from the Shukla Yajurveda Madhyandina branch, over 50 uninterrupted days.

The feat, historically recorded only once before in Nashik 200 years ago, has now been revived in the spiritual heart of India. And it drew admiration not just from scholars and seers, but from the highest office in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a heartfelt message, praised the teenager’s devotion:

“What 19-year-old Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe has done will be remembered by the coming generations. Every person passionate about Indian culture is proud of him for completing the Dandakrama Parayanam flawlessly. He embodies the finest of our Guru Parampara.”

For Devavrat and his father, Mahesh Rekhe, this praise from the Prime Minister became an unforgettable moment — one they described to IANS with visible emotion.

“We have made every effort,” he said softly, hands folded. “But this is only the beginning. My aim is to increase interest in the Vedas, to continue learning, and to grow in knowledge. If younger children are inspired, that will be the real achievement. May they recite even better than I do.” He paused for a moment, then added with striking humility: “This is entirely the grace of the Guru. I have done nothing myself.”

His father, Mahesh, said, “I never imagined this.” “To see my son perform something of this scale, with such purity… and then to hear the Prime Minister speak about him with so much respect — it is overwhelming. This is not just our family’s pride; it is a moment for every parent who believes in tradition, discipline, and learning.”

Mahesh recalled the long hours, the discipline, and the emotional pressure of the 50-day ritual. “There were days when I worried about his health,” he said.

“But every time I felt fear, the Guru’s blessings carried him forward. And today, when the Prime Minister himself acknowledges Devavrat’s dedication, it feels as though our entire journey has been blessed.”

PM Modi, who also serves as the MP from Kashi, expressed deep joy that such a rare spiritual accomplishment unfolded in Varanasi: “As the MP from Kashi, I am elated that this extraordinary feat took place in this sacred city. My Pranams to his family, the saints, seers, scholars and organisations that supported him.”

