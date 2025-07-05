July 05, 2025 10:08 PM हिंदी

'This is just the beginning': BCA prez on Suryavanshi's historic ton

'This is just the beginning' says BCA prez after Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes the fastest hundred in Youth ODIs in a match against England U-19 at Worcester in United Kingdon on Saturday.

Worcester (U.K.), July 5 (IANS) Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Rakesh Tiwari rang praises on young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi after the batter smashed a blistering century in just 52 balls in the fourth Under-19 Youth ODI against England here on Saturday. Young batting prodigy Suryavanshi on Saturday etched his name into the record books as he set a new world record for slamming the fastest-known hundred in Youth ODIs.

The BCA president, Rakesh Tiwari, said Vaibhav, who is 14 years old, has made both Bihar and India proud. The BCA chief added that Vaibhav’s record-breaking century is the first of many to come.

"This is a moment of immense pride for Bihar. Vaibhav Suryavanshi has not only brought glory to the state but has also made the entire nation proud. Achieving such a milestone at such a young age is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and mental strength. On behalf of the entire Bihar cricket fraternity, we congratulate Vaibhav and wish him a bright future," said Rakesh Tiwari.

"This is just the beginning. Vaibhav’s century is the first of many records that are yet to be broken. With the kind of talent and determination he has, we believe he will continue to rewrite the history of cricket in the years to come," he added.

The left-handed batter delivered a dominant performance, scoring 143 runs off 78 balls, including 13 fours and 10 sixes. He broke the previous record held by Pakistan’s Kamran Ghulam, who had scored a century in 53 balls. Vaibhav surpassed this milestone by completing his ton in just 52 balls, hitting 10 fours and 7 sixes en route to his hundred.

Vaibhav reached his century in the 19th over of the Indian innings, displaying remarkable confidence and composure at the crease. His commanding play kept the bowlers under constant pressure, reflecting his mental toughness and deep understanding of the game.

Tiwari also reaffirmed the Bihar Cricket Association's commitment to nurturing and supporting emerging talents like Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

"The Bihar Cricket Association remains committed to providing opportunities and support for budding talents like Vaibhav. His achievement will serve as an inspiration for other young players in the state. We are confident that Vaibhav will continue to reach new heights in the world of cricket," he added.

Vaibhav is the leading run-getter of the series by miles, scoring 322 runs in four matches at an average of 80.50 and a strike rate of 198.76, with a century and a fifty each.

--IANS

aaa/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Madhura Naik speaks against violence by MNS workers over forcing Marathi on non-speakers

Madhura Naik speaks against violence by MNS workers over forcing Marathi on non-speakers

Neeraj Chopra reigns supreme at NC Classic 2025 with a throw of 86.18m at Sree Kanteerva Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photo credit

Neeraj Chopra reigns supreme at NC Classic 2025 with a throw of 86.18m

Bahuda Yatra: Rathas roll toward Srimandir in spirit of devotion and ritual

Bahuda Yatra: Rathas roll toward Srimandir in spirit of devotion and ritual

Tejashwi Yadav meets Gopal Khemka’s family, slams Nitish Kumar over rising crime in Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav meets Gopal Khemka’s family, slams Nitish Kumar over rising crime in Bihar

India defeat hosts Thailand 2-1 in the qualifier to carve path to AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 Chiang Mai, Thailand, on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

Asia Cup Women's Qualifiers: India defeat hosts Thailand 2-1 to carve path to Australia

Ranveer Singh removes all Instagram posts ahead of his 40th birthday, fans wonder why?

Ranveer Singh removes all Instagram posts ahead of his 40th birthday, fans wonder why?

Bangladesh seeks details from Malaysia on 36 nationals arrested for IS links (File image)

Bangladesh seeks details from Malaysia on 36 nationals arrested for IS links

'This is just the beginning' says BCA prez after Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes the fastest hundred in Youth ODIs in a match against England U-19 at Worcester in United Kingdon on Saturday.

'This is just the beginning': BCA prez on Suryavanshi's historic ton

Shubman Gill gets another hundred, Rishabh Pant smashes 65 as India’s lead swells to 484 runs at tea on the fourth day of the second Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday. Photo credit: BCCI

2nd Test: Shubman Gill gets another hundred, Pant smashes 65 as India’s lead swells to 484 runs

BRICS nations need to build consensus and balance innovation by reinforcing Global South's digital sovereignty (File image)

BRICS nations need to build consensus and balance innovation by reinforcing Global South's digital sovereignty  