This is how Janhvi & Varun reacted to 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' vs 'Peddi' box office clash

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) It seems like it will be Janhvi Kapoor vs Varun Dhawan at the box office this June.

While Janhvi and Ram Charan starrer "Peddi" will be reaching the audience on June 4, Varun-led laughter ride "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" will be out a day later on June 5.

Sharing a transformation video on her Instagram account, Janhvi reacted to the highly anticipated box office clash with her 'Bawaa' co-star.

"Guess we’re clashing bitch @varundvn (sic)," Janhvi wrote the caption.

Replying to his 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' co-star, Varun commented, "Omg it’s never a clash with u only and u are wow (sic)".

Additionally, Varun also reshared the video on his Instagram handle and wrote, "It's only a clash off with you @janhvikapoor u are looking wow in pedi. can't wait to watch my friend (sic)."

It must be noted that "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" was originally slated to reach the box office on June 5. However, after the makers of Yash fronted "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups" announced that the drama would be out on June 4, the makers decided to push the release to June 12.

Nevertheless, the film was later rescheduled for May 22, but will now finally be released in the theatres on June 5, on its original release date

Made under the direction of David Dhawan, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" will feature Varun in the lead role, along with Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde as the female leads. Additionally, Rakesh Bedi, Mouni Roy, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, and Maniesh Paul will also be a part of the movie's ancillary cast.

Talking about "Peddi", with Ram Charan and Janhvi as the lead, the drama will also have Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu in crucial roles, along with others.

Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, "Peddi" will be available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

--IANS

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