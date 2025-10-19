October 19, 2025 12:20 AM हिंदी

‘This is democracy, not a military’: HM Amit Shah brushes off rift rumours on seat sharing in Bihar

‘This is democracy, not a military’: HM Amit Shah brushes off rift rumours on seat sharing in Bihar

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday dismissed speculation of discord within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, asserting that the alliance remains cohesive and democratic in its functioning.

Addressing queries about alleged differences among NDA partners, HM Shah underscored that internal discussions and demands are natural in a democratic setup and should not be misconstrued as rifts.

“This is not a military organisation but a coalition of democratic parties,” HM Shah said.

“They will definitely make demands and voice their opinions. If you call this process of making demands a rift, then it is not right. One should make demands—it should happen in a democracy. But when a decision is taken, everyone follows it as per the alliance's ideology,” he said.

His remarks come amid reports of friction over seat-sharing and candidate selection among NDA allies in Bihar, where political stakes remain high. HM Shah, however, insisted that the alliance had navigated the process smoothly this time, with minimal disagreements.

“All nominations have been filed, seats have been allocated, and candidates have been finalised,” he said, adding that the NDA had shown organisational discipline and unity.

“If managing your own cadre or vote bank is being viewed as different, then I think it is not right. In NDA, nominations are being filed, seats have been decided, candidates have been named, and there has been no rebellion.”

In a pointed contrast, HM Shah took aim at the opposition’s INDIA bloc, suggesting that it had failed to achieve similar clarity or cohesion.

“None of this has been done in the opposition's INDIA bloc,” he noted, implying that the rival bloc was still grappling with internal disarray.

HM Shah’s comments reflect the BJP’s broader strategy of projecting the NDA as a stable, ideologically aligned coalition, especially in contrast to the INDIA bloc, which has faced public disagreements over leadership and seat-sharing.

With Bihar emerging as a key battleground ahead of the 2025 general elections, the NDA’s internal unity is being positioned as a strategic asset.

--IANS

sktr/dan

LATEST NEWS

Hyderabad Black Hawks stop Bengaluru Torpedoes' unbeaten run, claim second straight win in Prime Volleyball League season 4 in Hyderabad on Saturday. Photo credit: PVL

PVL 2025: Hyderabad Black Hawks stop Bengaluru Torpedoes' unbeaten run, claim second straight win

Nitin Kumar's Super 10 helps Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Bengal Warriorz to keep top-8 hopes alive in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL 12: Nitin Kumar's Super 10 helps Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Bengal Warriorz to keep top-8 hopes alive

Shashi Tharoor acclaims BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, lauds PM Modi’s role in facilitation

Shashi Tharoor acclaims BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, lauds PM Modi’s role in facilitation

RSS ban: K’taka govt issues order regulating use of properties by private organisations

RSS ban: K’taka govt issues order regulating use of properties by private organisations

BJP MP Raju Bista’s convoy attacked by miscreants in north Bengal

BJP MP Raju Bista’s convoy attacked by miscreants in north Bengal

Extremely frustrating, we really wanted to play today, says Sophie Devine after New Zealand's match with Pakistan was washed out by rain in Colombo on Sunday. Photo credit: ICC

Women's World Cup: Extremely frustrating, we really wanted to play today, says Sophie Devine

Telugu Titans overcome Puneri Paltan to seal top eight spot in Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL 12: Telugu Titans overcome Puneri Paltan to seal top-eight spot

NFR installs intrusion detection system to protect elephants, boost train safety

NFR installs intrusion detection system to protect elephants, boost train safety

Congress invoking RSS to divert attention from governance lapses: K’taka BJP

Congress invoking RSS to divert attention from governance lapses: K’taka BJP

‘This is democracy, not a military’: HM Amit Shah brushes off rift rumours on seat sharing in Bihar

‘This is democracy, not a military’: HM Amit Shah brushes off rift rumours on seat sharing in Bihar