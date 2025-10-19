‘This is democracy, not a military’: HM Amit Shah brushes off rift rumours on seat sharing in Bihar

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday dismissed speculation of discord within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, asserting that the alliance remains cohesive and democratic in its functioning.

Addressing queries about alleged differences among NDA partners, HM Shah underscored that internal discussions and demands are natural in a democratic setup and should not be misconstrued as rifts.

“This is not a military organisation but a coalition of democratic parties,” HM Shah said.

“They will definitely make demands and voice their opinions. If you call this process of making demands a rift, then it is not right. One should make demands—it should happen in a democracy. But when a decision is taken, everyone follows it as per the alliance's ideology,” he said.

His remarks come amid reports of friction over seat-sharing and candidate selection among NDA allies in Bihar, where political stakes remain high. HM Shah, however, insisted that the alliance had navigated the process smoothly this time, with minimal disagreements.

“All nominations have been filed, seats have been allocated, and candidates have been finalised,” he said, adding that the NDA had shown organisational discipline and unity.

“If managing your own cadre or vote bank is being viewed as different, then I think it is not right. In NDA, nominations are being filed, seats have been decided, candidates have been named, and there has been no rebellion.”

In a pointed contrast, HM Shah took aim at the opposition’s INDIA bloc, suggesting that it had failed to achieve similar clarity or cohesion.

“None of this has been done in the opposition's INDIA bloc,” he noted, implying that the rival bloc was still grappling with internal disarray.

HM Shah’s comments reflect the BJP’s broader strategy of projecting the NDA as a stable, ideologically aligned coalition, especially in contrast to the INDIA bloc, which has faced public disagreements over leadership and seat-sharing.

With Bihar emerging as a key battleground ahead of the 2025 general elections, the NDA’s internal unity is being positioned as a strategic asset.

