This Bollywood stalwart heaped praises on Barun Chanda's 'Re-Routing'

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actor Barun Chanda's psychological thriller "Re-Routing" has been receiving a lot of praise from all across. Amongst the list of admirers is Bollywood stalwart, Amitabh Bachchan.

When asked about the same during an exclusive interaction with IANS, Barun revealed that he felt extremely flattered.

"He didn’t say anything specifically about me, but he praised the film as a whole, which I’m a part of. I’m very grateful for that," he told IANS.

When asked if there is any chance of him sharing screen space with Big B in the near future, the actor stated, "He didn’t mention anything like that. But recently, we met during a darshan. Afterward, we were called for a photo shoot. He knew I was Bengali—he warmly said, "Ashun dada, kaun aachen?" It was lovely. I felt genuinely flattered."

Barun revealed that he felt more at home with short films compared to commercial films.

He said, "Honestly, I feel happier working in short films than in commercial feature films. Commercial features tend to be more "masala" in nature. Short films usually have a proper storyline, something meaningful to convey—and I truly appreciate that. So, when someone offers me a short film, I consider it seriously. I don’t dismiss it outright. That kind of thinking, I believe, is a misnomer."

During the conversation, Barun further shared his views on OTT platforms shaping content.

According to him, OTT is developing a set pattern as everything is being classified in advance.

He shared, "It becomes spoon-feeding for the audience. If you like crime, here’s a crime show. It's like everything is pre-packaged. I don't think that's a healthy approach. Then you're boxed into a category."

"Now, take our film for example—it has elements of horror, but it's not a horror film. It’s a psychological thriller. It’s not a crime film either; no one gets killed. But there are genuinely scary moments. It defies categorization. Is it horror? Crime? A psychological thriller? You decide. It’s a blend—and there's nothing wrong with that," Barun concluded.

