Sydney Sweeney to spend Christmas travelling

Los Angeles, Dec 17 (IANS) Actress Sydney Sweeney, who has starred in a number of high-profile projects in 2025, including Christy and The Housemaid, is now looking forward to some downtime over Christmas.

She said she will "travel" during the festive season for the first time in her life.

Sweeney told Extra: "I'm going to travel … I’ve never traveled for the holidays before."

The actress has been busily filming the third season of Euphoria in recent months, and she can't wait to finally share her thoughts on the new series with fans of the show, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress explained: "I'm really, really looking forward to being able to finally talk about it. It's going to be coming pretty soon, so I'll have way more to share in the new year."

She recently shared that she loves to explore "different versions of life" through her on-screen characters.

The actress has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years, and the actress said what she looks for in her on-screen roles.

Sweeney, who plays the part of Cassie Howard in Euphoria, told The Hollywood Reporter: "I think that I’ve chosen a lot of characters that I get to explore different versions of life and lose myself to."

She also rubbished suggestions that her characters are often overtly sexual.

She said: "Cassie has definitely been very culturally relevant and a huge thing, so I think that’s very in the forefront of everyone’s minds. But everything since then hasn’t been (overtly sexual). Eden wasn’t, Reality wasn’t, Americana wasn’t, White Lotus wasn’t. It’s just whatever people want to talk about."

Sweeney played a former professional boxer in Christy, the sports drama movie, and the actress admitted that she fully committed herself to the project.

She shared: "I put a lot of love and hard work into this, so it feels good that people are recognising that and that the story is resonating with people."

