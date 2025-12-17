Anupam Kher turns on his ‘Dhurandhar’ mode: ‘Aditya Dhar ki jai ho’

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has switched on his ‘Dhurandhar’ mode as the country continues to be gripped by the buzz around the film and its music.

Sharing his excitement on Instagram, Anupam shared that with the entire country immersed in the ‘Dhurandhar’ fever, he too felt the urge to soak in the vibe.

He shared a video with the song Na To Karvan Ki Talash Hai playing in the background. In the video, Anupam set out on a long drive with close friends to celebrate the music of the film.

For the caption, he wrote: “Jab poora desh Dhurandhar film aur uske music ke junoon mein dooba ho, toh maine socha, kyun na main bhi! Toh hum teen dost (Harman, Ankur aur main) nikal pade ek lambi drive par. Aditya Dhar ki jai ho! #DhurandharMode.”

“(When the whole country is swept up in the craze for the film Dhurandhar and its music, I thought, why not me too! So the three of us Harman, Ankur and I set off on a long drive. Aditya Dhar ki jai ho! #Dhurandhar Mode)," he wrote.

Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera and Naveen Kaushik.

In the film, the first of a two-part film series, an Indian intelligence mission unfolds over ten years as an undercover agent enters Karachi's criminal and political world to dismantle dangerous cross-border terror networks.

The film draws inspiration from real-life events involving geopolitical tensions, 1999 Indian plane hijack, 2001 Indian Parliament attack, 2008 Mumbai attacks, covert operations conducted by India's R&AW associated with Operation Lyari, and the crackdown on gangs and criminal syndicates.

The film is performing strongly at the box-office as it’s racing towards being the the third highest grossing Hindi film of 2025 and the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. The sequel, Dhurandhar: Part 2 – Revenge, is scheduled to release in 2026.

