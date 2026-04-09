'They deserve fair compensation': Tamim Iqbal-led BCB announces pay hike for men & women domestic players

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Former captain and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief Tamim Iqbal reflected on the decision to substantially increase domestic match fees and salaries of men and women cricketers, saying players had long been “highly underpaid” and warranted better financial acknowledgement.

This decision marks the first move by the Tamim-led ad hoc committee, which began its work earlier this week, providing much-needed relief to Bangladesh’s domestic cricketers, especially in the women’s league.

Although there was a hike, Tamim recognised that the updated figures represent only progress in the right direction. “This may not be ideal, but it is certainly an improvement, considering there are limits to how much can be increased at once,” he told ESPNCricinfo.

Tamim was surprised to learn that women cricketers earned as little as BDT 1,000 per match in domestic one-day competitions, a figure that has increased only slightly in recent years.

As per BCB's new salary structure, match fees have been raised across different formats, with women players now earning BDT 10,000 for T20 matches, BDT 15,000 for 50-over games, and BDT 20,000 for first-class fixtures. Additionally, the monthly retainers for the top 36 women cricketers have been raised from BDT 30,000 to BDT 40,000, highlighting a wider effort to enhance financial stability within the system.

The overhaul extends beyond women’s cricket. Male domestic players also received a salary increase, with category A players now earning BDT 65,000 per month, while those in categories B and C will get BDT 50,000 and BDT 40,000, respectively. First-class match fees have also been raised, increasing from BDT 75,000 to BDT 100,000.

Tamim stressed that the revisions were necessary after years of stagnation in player earnings. “There has been little increment in the past three to four years. I think the players were highly underpaid in the previous salary structure. These players work hard, and cricket exists because of their efforts. At the very least, they deserve fair compensation,” he added.

The updated salary structure for both men and women will take effect on January 1, 2026.

Along with the pay revision, the cricket board has outlined duties for the 11-member ad hoc committee. Its main immediate goal is to address current disputes between clubs and the board, with efforts focused on restarting the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League in the coming weeks.

--IANS

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