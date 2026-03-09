‘There is no doubt that this is the best white-ball team’: Irfan Pathan hails India after T20 World Cup triumph

Ahmedabad, March 9 (IANS) Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has heaped praise on the current Indian side following its historic victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, calling the team the best white-ball unit and lauding the leadership of captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir.

India clinched the title after defeating New Zealand national cricket team by 96 runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, becoming the first team to win three Men’s T20 World Cup titles while also successfully defending the trophy.

Speaking to reporters in Ahmedabad after the victory, Pathan said the current Indian team has established itself as the most dominant white-ball side.

“There is no doubt that this is the best white-ball team,” Pathan told reporters here in Ahmedabad.

He credited Suryakumar’s leadership and Gambhir’s role in building a strong and united unit that has consistently delivered results on the global stage.

“The way Suryakumar Yadav captained and the way Gautam Gambhir brought the team together was remarkable,” he said.

Pathan also highlighted Gambhir’s humility in acknowledging the contributions of other key figures in Indian cricket, noting that the head coach had openly credited those who played a role in shaping the team.

“What impressed me the most was how Gautam gave credit to everyone — Ajit Agarkar, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid. It shows that his heart is very clean,” Pathan said.

According to Pathan, Gambhir’s attitude reflects the importance of clear intentions and teamwork in achieving success at the highest level.

“When your heart is pure and your intentions are right, you get the results. Indian cricket has got the result. All of you also prayed for it, there is no doubt about that,” he said.

India’s latest triumph also marked their second consecutive T20 World Cup title, following their victory in 2024, further cementing the team’s dominance in the shortest format.

Pathan said the team’s back-to-back successes have brought immense joy to former players who continue to follow Indian cricket closely.

“The way we are winning back-to-back World Cups now, I think for us former cricketers who have played the game and remain connected to Indian cricket, it feels very good and brings peace to the heart,” he added.

The former all-rounder concluded by saying that celebrations among past and present members of the Indian cricket fraternity will continue whenever the national team achieves such milestones.

“Whenever the Indian team wins the World Cup, our celebrations and dancing will continue,” Pathan said.

