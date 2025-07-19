Theft, vandalism reported at Sangeeta Bijlani’s Pune farmhouse

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Former Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani’s farmhouse in the Maval in Pune district was reportedly vandalised and burgled.

A case of theft has come to light at the farmhouse of famous film actress Sangeeta Bijlani, for which she has filed a complaint with the Lonavala Rural Police.

Sangeeta owns a farmhouse in the Pawna Maval area near Lonavala, where a theft took place. Along with the theft, several valuable items in the house were also vandalized.

At the time of the incident, neither Sangeeta nor any of her domestic staff were present at the location.

Talking about the former actress, the 65-year-old star began modelling at the age of 16. She went on to do many commercials. She was crowned Miss India Universe Title in 1980.

She represented India at the Miss Universe pageant in Seoul, South Korea where she won the Best National Costume award designed by her mother Poonam Bijlani.

Sangeeta made her Bollywood debut in 1988 with Qatil, opposite Aditya Pancholi and then went on to act in Tridev, Hathyar, Jurm, Yodha, Yugandhar, Izzat and Lakshman Rekha.

She did a bilingual in Hindi and Kannada opposite Vishnu Vardhan. She has also worked with Mahesh Bhatt, Mukul Anand, J.P. Dutta, Rahul Rawail and N. Chandra.

She was last seen on screen in the 1996 film Nirbhay, an action thriller directed by Vinod Dewan. The film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Sangeeta Bijlani, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal and Kiran Kumar.

The movie tells the story of an innocent young man who is entrapped and convicted in a murder case. After release from jail he knows the truth and he takes revenge on those people behind the plot.

The former actress is very active on social media and keeps giving a peek into her life to her fans and followers. She recently celebrated her 65th birthday, where Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was spotted attending the celebration.

