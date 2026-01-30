The next PWL season will be held across all major cities: WFI chief Sanjay Singh

Noida, Jan 30 (IANS) The Wrestling Federation of India president Sanjay Singh expressed optimism on the growth of ongoing Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026 at the Noida Indoor Stadium saying the league will be expanded to multiple cities in future seasons.

The PWL 2026 kicked off on January 15, with the grand finale scheduled for February 1, marking the return of the league after six-year hiatus.

"The next PWL season will be held across all major cities. This time, due to time constraints, the league was organised only at the Noida Stadium. However, next season everyone will get the opportunity to enjoy the excitement," WFI chief Sanjay Singh told IANS.

On the revival of the Pro Wrestling League, Sanjay Singh said the competition had earlier benefitted wrestlers significantly but was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He added that sustained efforts from the federation and government eventually led to its return.

“The wrestlers benefited a lot from the league earlier, but it had to be stopped because of Covid. After that, there was a gap due to various reasons, but everyone — the federation and the government — kept pushing to restart it in some way so the wrestlers could benefit again,” Singh said.

Headlined by Japan’s Yui Susaki, who attracted a record bid of Rs 60 lakh from the Haryana Thunders, women wrestlers emerged as the top attractions in the player auctions for the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026.

Alongside Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Susaki, World Championship medallist Antim Panghal was snapped up by UP Dominators for Rs 52 lakh in the women’s 53 kg category, while Puerto Rico’s Ana Godinez fetched Rs 46 lakh from Punjab Royals in the women’s 62 kg division. Delhi Dangal Warriors added further depth to their squad by securing Azerbaijan’s Anastasiya Alpayeva for Rs 27 lakh in the women’s 76 kg category.

Highlighting the impact of PWL on wrestler development, Singh said competing against foreign opponents helped raise standards and confidence.

“There are two big benefits. One is that our wrestlers get to compete against foreign wrestlers, which removes fear and builds belief. You saw the match against Yu Yu Sasaki go the full six minutes. That kind of exposure helps everyone,” he said.

Speaking about the current season, Singh said the league has regained momentum. “The league is currently at its peak with full enthusiasm,” he said.

On the introduction of rules like the power minute and revised technical superiority limits, Singh said the intent was to add excitement while maintaining the sport’s core structure.

“The Olympic technical superiority rule remains the same. We have increased it slightly here for entertainment. The Power Minute has brought excitement at the end of matches — both wrestlers and spectators feel that energy,” he explained.

Singh reaffirmed that PWL would now be a permanent fixture on the sporting calendar. “PWL is now a regular event. It has started again and it will not stop. Viewership will keep increasing, and after cricket, PWL has the potential to become the next biggest league,” he said.

Comparing PWL’s journey with the IPL, Singh urged patience. “The IPL journey has been very long. Our league started in 2015, paused in 2019 and has restarted now. With time, PWL can also reach great heights,” he said.

Assessing the league’s success, Singh said the organisers had met their initial expectations despite a short preparation window. “We achieved what we had set out to do this season. The league was organised in just 20–25 days. For the next season, we will have more time and we will do it better. We are learning every day and fixing shortcomings,” he said.

