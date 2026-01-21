January 21, 2026 7:32 PM हिंदी

'The man with the toughest job after PM,' says Tharoor after meeting Gambhir

'The man with the toughest job after PM,' says Tharoor after meeting Gautam Gambhir ahead of the first T20I of the series between India and New Zealand in Nagpur on Wednesday.

Nagpur, Jan 21 (IANS) Congress MP and noted author Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday shared warm words of appreciation for Gautam Gambhir, head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team, after meeting the former India batter in Nagpur ahead of the first T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand at the New VCA Stadium in Jamtha.

Sharing a photograph of their meeting on the social media platform X, Tharoor described Gambhir as a man entrusted with one of the toughest roles in the country, highlighting the immense scrutiny that comes with leading the Indian cricket team. He also called Gambhir his old friend.

“In Nagpur, I enjoyed a good and frank discussion with my old friend Gautam Gambhir, the man with the hardest job in India after the PM’s!” Tharoor wrote in his post.

The senior parliamentarian acknowledged the constant pressure faced by the former Indian opener, noting that Gambhir is subjected to relentless public judgment daily.

“He is being second-guessed by millions daily but stays calm and walks on undaunted,” Tharoor said, praising Gambhir’s calm attitude in handling the pressure.

Tharoor also lauded Gambhir’s leadership style, describing it as quietly determined and effective, and wished him success as India begins a crucial phase in their white-ball calendar.

“A word of appreciation for his quiet determination and able leadership. Wishing him all success, starting today,” he added.

The five-match T20I series against New Zealand will be crucial for Team India’s preparation ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, which will start on February 7.

India will enter the tournament as defending champions. The team won the trophy in 2024, and if they win another title in 2026, the Men in Blue will become the first team to win back-to-back T20 World Cup titles.

New Zealand are coming into the match after winning their first ODI series in India, where they beat the hosts 2-1. Mitchell Santner’s team will now hope to continue the momentum in the shortest format of the game.

-- IANS

sds/bsk/

