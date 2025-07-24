‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ makers cast actors for Katniss Everdeen’s parents

Los Angeles, July 24 (IANS) The upcoming instalment of the ‘The Hunger Games’ has a new cast member joining the team. The makers of ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ have cast Katniss Everdeen’s parents.

The upcoming prequel movie has added Scot Greenan and Grace Ackary as Burdock Everdeen and Asterid March, respectively. They essay the role of the father and mother of Jennifer Lawrence’s iconic heroine from the original ‘Hunger Games’ films, reports ‘Female First UK’.

It has also been announced that Melody Chikakane Brown and Jefferson White have joined ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ as Hattie Meeney and Mr. McCoy, respectively. ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ will feature Joseph Zada in the lead role of Haymitch Abernathy, the character previously played by Woody Harrelson in the original tetralogy, while Whitney Peak has been cast as his girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Maya Hawke will take on the role of Wiress, the former Hunger Games victor who now mentors the tributes of District 12, while Mckenna Grace will portray District 12 tribute Maysilee Donner.

Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ star Ben Wang have also joined the cast as Plutarch Heavensbee, Beetee Latier, and District 12 tribute Wyatt Callow, respectively. Glenn Close has signed on to play Drusilla Sickle, the cruel escort to the tributes of District 12, while Billy Porter has been cast as her estranged husband Magno Stift, who serves as the contestants' uninspired designer.

Kieran Culkin is set to appear in the movie as Caesar Flickerman, the character first played by Stanley Tucci in the original Hunger Games films, and Elle Fanning has signed on to play Effie Trinket, previously portrayed by Elizabeth Banks.

Rounding out the ensemble is Ralph Fiennes, who will step into the role of President Coriolanus Snow, previously played by the late Donald Sutherland in the original movies and by Tom Blyth in the 2023 prequel ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’.

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ is based on Suzanne Collins’ 2025 novel of the same name, and serves as the second instalment in her Hunger Games prequel trilogy.

--IANS

aa/