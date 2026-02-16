The game was out of Pakistan's reach once India reached 175: Waqar Younis

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis identified Men in Green's tactical errors in a 61-run loss to India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 and stated that the Salman Agha-led side lost the game once India posted 175 on the board.

After their third win in a row, India qualified for the Super 8 stage, powered by Ishan Kishan's explosive 77 off 40 balls, while Pakistan now likely have to defeat Namibia in their final Group A fixture to have any chance of qualifying for the Super Eights phase.

Speaking to Star Sports, Younis pointed out that Pakistan were not smart with their bowling changes and the game was over in the first innings as India scored too many runs on the board.

"Pakistan lost the game in the first innings. Once India reached 175, the game was out of Pakistan's reach. The ball was spinning, and Suryakumar Yadav was smart with his bowling changes. He gave the new ball to Hardik Pandya up front. Jasprit Bumrah was outstanding as always, attacking the stumps, swinging and seaming the ball. It was very difficult for Pakistan after that. When you look at how much spin Pakistani bowlers got, I don't think they used them as well as India did. But the game was over in the first innings because India scored too many runs," he said.

Younis further noted that Pakistan's late use of Usman Tariq cost them the match, adding that had India scored 140 or 150 instead of 175, things might have been different for Pakistan.

"Salman Ali Agha allowed that to happen by not introducing Usman Tariq early. Tariq was superb, taking a wicket and conceding just 24 runs. We have been talking about him for weeks. But he was held back for too long. By the time he got the ball, Ishan Kishan had already done the damage. That is where the match was lost. We always knew Pakistan's batting is not great. But if India had scored 140 or 150 instead of 175, things might have been different," he added.

courtesy of a whirlwind start by Ishan Kishan, India posted 175/7, the highest score in an India v Pakistan contest at the T20 World Cup in Colombo. Defending 176, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah were on the mark as they duo shared three wickets between them in their opening burst to help India mount early pressure on Pakistan.

Usman Khan offered resistance with a fluent 44, but his dismissal to Axar Patel extinguished any lingering hopes, as the rest of the bowling attack was disciplined throughout and never let go of the pressure on the batters.

India legend Sunil Gavaskar credited Suryakumar Yadav for bringing situational awareness into the match and said, "You have to play according to the situation, and that is what Captain Suryakumar Yadav has done. He has led from the front. In the match against USA, when India were in trouble at 77 for 6, Surya bailed the team out and here against Pakistan, when he came out to bat, India were at 88-2 and then he batted till the 19th over, scoring 32 runs. Yes, he didn’t bat at a high- strike rate, but he ensured that the wickets didn’t fall, keeping hold of one end.

"So, the rest of the team understands that in T20 cricket, you don't want dot balls. You want to reduce them, but you also don't want to throw your wicket away trying to hit sixes. Being aware of the match situation, ground conditions, and even which way the wind is blowing is important and Suryakumar Yadav has brought that awareness into this Indian team."

Meanwhile, Abhishek Nayar explained why India were so far ahead of Pakistan in every department, saying, "The preparation and the difference in skill levels stood out. You could see Indian batters had more flair and options. Look at how Ishan Kishan played in the Powerplay. He was sweeping, using his feet and playing pull shots. It felt like the Indian players had studied the opposition much better than Pakistan had studied our fast bowlers. In every area and aspect of the game, from the toss to the bowling changes, India were way ahead."

--IANS

bc/