December 09, 2025 7:09 PM हिंदी

‘The Family Man 3’ actor Paalin Kabak sheds light on his full-circle moment with Manoj Bajpayee

‘The Family Man 3’ actor Paalin Kabak sheds light on his full-circle moment with Manoj Bajpayee

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Actor Paalin Kabak, who is receiving a lot of good response to his work in the recently released 3rd season of the superhit streaming show ‘The Family Man’, has a full-circle moment working with the acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee.

Paalin, who was also seen in ‘Bhediya’, shared that he once attended a workshop conducted by the National Award-winning actor.

Talking about his experience of working with Manoj Bajpayee, he told IANS, “At NSD, during my third year, Manoj sir conducted a five-day workshop. For us students, sharing even a minute of screen time with an actor like him felt like the ultimate dream. Years later, that dream came true with The Family Man 3. Standing next to him in scene after scene felt surreal, like being part of a masterclass you could never buy. It was a great experience working with Manoj Bhai”.

He further mentioned, “And I am equally fortunate to have worked with incredible talents like Sharib Hashmi, who plays JK, warm, incredibly supportive, and unbelievably easy to work with. And senior actors like Dalip Tahil and Jaideep Ahlawat, whose humility inspires you despite their stature. I feel fortunate to have shared the screen with such people”.

In ‘The Family Man’ season 3, Paalin essays the role of Stephen Khuzou, the complex leader of the rebel group MCA-S Party. In the series, Stephen Khuzou’s identity is shaped by his lineage, he is the grandson of David Khuzou, a prominent local leader engaged in peace negotiations with the Indian government. To portray this complexity, Paalin immersed himself in the region’s political realities, studying the origins, grievances, and perspectives of various rebel groups.

Talking about ‘The Family Man 3’, Paalin Kabak shared, “I was actually called in to audition for a completely different character, but after seeing my test, the casting team told me they had finally found their Stephen, a role they’d been struggling to find for the longest time. They offered it to me right after my very first take. Working with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my journey so far. They aren’t directors who overwhelm you; instead, they tell you the emotional truth a scene needs and then give you the space to find it in your own way. For an actor, especially a newcomer, that kind of freedom is invaluable”.

“Their coordination and clarity created an environment where every actor could give their best, and whatever appreciation our performances are receiving today is largely because of them”, he added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

1st T20I: Gill, Pandya return as South Africa elect to bowl against India

1st T20I: Gill, Pandya return as South Africa elect to bowl against India

Electoral failure driving Opposition to blame ECI, doubt SIR: Meghwal (Photo: Sansad TV)

Electoral failure driving Opposition to blame ECI, doubt SIR: Meghwal

Big B tries breathing exercise with yoga instructor on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’

Big B tries breathing exercise with yoga instructor on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’

MEA Secretary, Suriname's outgoing envoy discuss bilateral ties

MEA Secretary, Suriname's outgoing envoy discuss bilateral ties

Rights body raises alarm over killing of another Christian spiritual leader in Pakistan

Rights body raises alarm over killing of another Christian spiritual leader in Pakistan

Hockey Men’s Jr WC: Boys know losing semis and coming back to win bronze makes huge difference, says PR Sreejesh (Credit: Hocekey India)

Hockey Men’s Jr WC: Boys know losing semis and coming back to win bronze makes huge difference, says PR Sreejesh

4.5 cr persons tested for TB in 2025, over 22.6 lakh new cases diagnosed: Anupriya Patel

4.5 cr persons tested for TB in 2025, over 22.6 lakh new cases diagnosed: Anupriya Patel

Call for paper ballots signals Opposition’s tilt to past, not progress

Call for paper ballots signals Opposition's tilt to past, not progress

‘The Family Man 3’ actor Paalin Kabak sheds light on his full-circle moment with Manoj Bajpayee

‘The Family Man 3’ actor Paalin Kabak sheds light on his full-circle moment with Manoj Bajpayee

IIT Madras, MeitY to host conclave focusing on translating AI principles into governance

IIT Madras, MeitY join hands to focus on translating AI principles into governance