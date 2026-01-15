January 15, 2026 10:24 AM हिंदी

Maha local polls: Voting both out of habit and hope, says Twinkle Khanna

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Author-entrepreneur Twinkle Khanna, wife of Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, reacted to the Maharashtra local polls, saying that she is voting out of habit and hope.

Speaking to reporters after casting her vote, Twinkle said: “I think it gives us a sense of control, a little bit of power over the narrative, and I am voting both out of habit and hope. Thank you.”

The voting is underway across Maharashtra for elections to 29 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Her husband, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, also cast his vote early on Thursday morning.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Akshay said, “Everyone must vote.”

“We often complain about issues such as water supply, electricity, bad roads, garbage, and other civic problems. Now it is our turn to act. Everyone should come out and vote to choose the right person. If Mumbai truly wants to be a hero, it is not about slogans or dialogues, just come and vote.”

Polling for the 29 municipal corporations began at 7.30 a.m. and will conclude at 5.30 p.m. While elections were originally scheduled for 2,869 seats, including 227 seats in the BMC, polling is now being held for 2,801 seats, as 68 candidates were elected unopposed. No voting will take place for these uncontested seats. A total of 3.48 crore voters will decide the fate of 15,931 candidates, including 1,729 candidates in Mumbai alone. The counting of votes will take place on January 16.

Elections are being held in municipal corporations across major cities, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kalyan-Dombivli, Vasai-Virar, Mira-Bhayandar, Solapur, Kolhapur, Amravati, Akola, Latur, Jalgaon, Dhule, Jalna, Chandrapur, Parbhani, Nanded-Waghala, Panvel, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Malegaon, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Ichalkaranji, Ahilyanagar, and Ulhasnagar.

