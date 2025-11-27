'The entire nation is proud of you all': PM Modi lauds Deaflympians for historic medal tally

New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Deaflympians for their extraordinary performance at the recently concluded 25th Summer Deaflympics 2025 in Tokyo.

At the 2025 Deaflympics, India took home 20 medals, nine gold, seven silver, and four bronze. 16 medals were won by Indian shooters.

"Heartiest congratulations to our Deaflympians for their extraordinary performance at the 25th Summer Deaflympics 2025 in Tokyo. With a historic best-ever medal tally of 20 medals including 9 Golds, our athletes have once again proven that determination and dedication can lead to outstanding results. Compliments to every athlete, coach and support staff. The entire nation is proud of you all!" posted PM Modi on X.

This exceeded the 16 medals (eight gold, one silver, and seven bronze) that Indian competitors had won from Caxias do Sul in 2022, making it India's best-ever performance at any Deaflympics.

With 12 athletes, shooting had the largest Indian contingent, followed by athletics with 11 players. Dhanush Srikanth defended his 10m air rifle title with a new world record score of 252.2 and Mohammad Vania taking home the silver in the same event; the shooters claimed India's first medals in Tokyo.

Minutes later, in the women's 10m air rifle competition, Mahit Sandhu and Komal Waghmare took home silver and bronze, respectively. A rifle ace with four medals - two gold and two silver - Mahit Sandhu was the most successful shooter.

Anuya Prasad broke the previous world record in the women's 10-meter air pistol competition.

The Deaflympics 2025, which took place in Tokyo, Japan, from November 15 to 26, featured 73 Indian athletes, comprising 45 men and 28 women, competing for medals in 11 different sports. The 25th Summer Deaflympics took place in Tokyo in 2025, 101 years after the first one took place in Paris.

Olympian Diksha Dagar, who finished 14 strokes ahead of her closest rival, successfully defended her Deaflympics title in the women's golf event in Tokyo 2025.

