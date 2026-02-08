India to be LWE-free by March 2026, reiterates Home Minister Amit Shah

Raipur, Feb 8 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Maoist ideology is the main reason for Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the country, asserting that this destructive ideology has ruined the lives of three generations of tribals living across several states, including Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

The Home Minister said that Maoist ideology forced innocent tribals to take up arms and created a false narrative that Naxalism emerged because of a “lack of development” and “law-and-order issues”. He added that the BJP-led government has resolved to make the country Naxal-free by March 31, 2026, and remains firm in its commitment.

“I appeal to those involved in Naxal activities to surrender before the security forces. I would especially appeal to young tribal women that the BJP government has better plans for their future,” he added.

“I completely disagree with those who say that development and law and order are the reasons for Naxalism. The establishment of Naxalism was a conspiracy rooted in Maoist ideology, and I have evidence to establish this fact. If it were a development problem, then the situation in many districts at that time was even worse than in Bastar. If it were a law-and-order problem, many districts had poorer law-and-order conditions,” Home Minister Shah said.

He asserted that people must understand that Maoist ideology, which destroyed the lives of innocent tribal children by handing them guns, demolished schools and obstructed development for the past four decades, “is the path of destruction”.

On the occasion, Home Minister Shah also spoke about the strong bonding between neighbouring states Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, saying that both states are progressing together and standing by each other like brothers.

Before addressing the organiser’s programme, Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur, weeks ahead of the Centre’s March 31 deadline to eliminate Maoist insurgency from the country.

The meeting, held at a hotel in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, was attended by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma. The Union Home Secretary, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and the Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Ministry of Home Affairs were also present.

Directors General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) attended the meeting, along with the police chiefs of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Telangana, and other senior officers.

Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, comprising seven districts and sharing borders with Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, has long been considered a stronghold of Maoists. However, intensified anti-Naxal operations over the past few years have significantly weakened the insurgent movement.

Since January 2024, more than 500 Naxalites -- including senior leaders such as CPI (Maoist) general secretary Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavaraju -- have been killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh. During the same period, around 1,900 Naxalites were arrested and over 2,500 surrendered in the state.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh, which was also affected by Naxalism for nearly four decades, has already been declared Naxal-free, well ahead of the March 31, 2026 deadline.

